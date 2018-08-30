Sean Gallagher has expanded his business interests to become chief executive of a property company and president of a pharmaceutical firm since his failed 2011 bid for Áras an Uachtaráin.

How former Dragons Den star Sean Gallagher expanded his business interests since failed Áras bid

The former 'Dragons' Den' star announced he will run for President for a second time, making a thinly veiled swipe at incumbent Michael D Higgins by claiming the role needs a "fresh approach".

He said this is needed at "this important juncture for Ireland" and there's an opportunity to "redefine the role of president in the context of a changing society, while cherishing all that is unique about Ireland".

Mr Gallagher has so far refused requests for interview about his challenge to the sitting President and did not hold a press conference when he made his announcement.

At one point in the 2011 race the businessman was favourite to win but his campaign floundered amid questions about links to Fianna Fáil and the subsequent "Tweetgate" incident.

He ultimately came second to Mr Higgins.

Prior to the 2011 race Mr Gallagher, the founder of a home technology company, was best known for his role on 'Dragons' Den'.

He has since become the chief executive of a property investment company he co-founded in 2014, Clyde Real Estate.

The company sells and leases offices and industrial facilities and boasts properties in Dublin, Clare, Louth and Carlow.

In May it was reported Clyde Real Estate has a €100m development plan for sites around the country.

Separately, Mr Gallagher was appointed president of US-based pharmaceutical company Nutriband in February.

He is also chief executive of Seán Gallagher Business Matters Limited through which he offers advice to start-ups as well as his services as a motivational speaker.

Mr Gallagher's spokesman said the presidential hopeful has "stepped back from his business interests for the duration of the campaign".

He said Mr Gallagher yesterday "instructed his solicitor to put the necessary documentation in place to remove himself from any commercial interests if elected President".

He added that Mr Gallagher "will have no day-to-day involvement in any business interests" and his role as CEO of Clyde Real Estate would be fulfilled by other executives in the company.

Mr Gallagher joins fellow potential candidate and former 'Dragons' Den' colleague Gavin Duffy in stepping back from business interests.

While Mr Duffy gave several media interviews in the days following his announcement his bid for to get on the ballot paper, Mr Gallagher has so far declined such requests.

Mr Gallagher's spokesman said the businessman's "exclusive focus" at the moment is meeting and speaking to councillors as he seeks their support for a nomination.

He added: "Seán Gallagher fully expects to engage with all print, digital and broadcast media during the presidential election campaign."

The race for a nomination will intensify in the next week and a half with at least 10 local authorities holding special meetings to hear pitches from potential presidential candidates including Pieta House founder Joan Freeman.

The support of four councils is required to get on the ballot paper. Mr Gallagher's announcement was too late to see him get on the list of speakers at Kilkenny County Council tomorrow.

Six more councils including Wicklow and Cork City will meet on Monday.

Mr Gallagher is set to secure the backing of Offaly County Council where eight Fianna Fáil councillors on the local authority have agreed to sign his nomination papers.

Cllr Eamon Dooley said: "We decided some time ago that if looked for nomination we'd support him."

