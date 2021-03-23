| 12.4°C Dublin

How Claire Byrne’s ‘United Ireland debate’ tells us how we’re so near – and yet so far – from each other

Six big talking points from RTÉ's Claire Byrne ‘United Ireland’ special

John Downing Twitter

IT was billed as a ground-breaking debate on Ireland’s future as Brexit looks like a game-changer on ending partition.

John Downing watched RTÉ's Claire Byrne live United Ireland special and gives us his six big takeaways:

1. Mary Lou, Micheál – and even Leo - are not all that far apart on this one:

The big surpise of the television evening was that Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar – supposedly the ones to slug out the next general election – were quiet and mannerly towards each other. And when you boiled it down, neither Mary Lou nor Leo were very different in their views.

