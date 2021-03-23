How Claire Byrne’s ‘United Ireland debate’ tells us how we’re so near – and yet so far – from each other

IT was billed as a ground-breaking debate on Ireland’s future as Brexit looks like a game-changer on ending partition.

John Downing watched RTÉ's Claire Byrne live United Ireland special and gives us his six big takeaways:

The big surpise of the television evening was that Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar – supposedly the ones to slug out the next general election – were quiet and mannerly towards each other. And when you boiled it down, neither Mary Lou nor Leo were very different in their views.

They, and Micheál Martin, agreed that the debate on Ireland’s future has been jolted forward by the 2016 UK-EU divorce vote. All agreed there must be changes in the South if partition is to end. That includes flags, anthems, policing, in a range of things practical and symbolic.

2. Joe Brolly, in the ‘green corner,’ and Gregory Campbell in the ‘orange corner’ showed there’s still a very long way to go:

This debate was not all sweetness and light. In the “orange corner” there was Gregory Campbell an MP in the London parliament for the Democratic Unionist Party.

Reviving the old Northern political adage: he came along “to abstain in person” as he utterly dismissed the idea of ending partition. “You don’t get it – you just don’t get it. We – are – British. Those three words. There’s nothing you can do, nothing you can say that will change that.”

Mr Campbell, a veteran of politics in Derry/Londonderry, did say we need government systems north and south which left everyone secure, safe and comfortable in their own identity – be in nationalist or unionist.

Gregory Campbell’s contribution was just too much for Joe Brolly who accused his fellow countyman of “chuckling and guffawing when people were trying to have a serious discussion.” The Gaelic football analyst, barrister and former Derry All Ireland winner, launched a blistering attack on Mr Campbell and the DUP.

After accusations of “racism and homophobia” towards the DUP, RTÉ closed down Mr Brolly’s long-distance television link.

3. It’s not ‘black and white’ – but it almost could be:

Naomi Long, who leads the Alliance Party which has long struggled to get support from unionists and nationalists, put the focus on a divided people – not a divided country.

Ms Long, whose party may be close to a political breakthrough, said politicians in London, and even in Dublin, did not know just how deep the societal divisions are in Northern Ireland. She said the casual observer would find people on both sides of the North’s divide looked much the same.

“If we looked spectacularly different to each other – people would see and be shocked,” she said. So, if like the southern states of the USA, one community was black and the other white, the deep divisions would be scream out at you.

Noting how polarised people are in the North’s schools, housing, and other services, Ms Long said it is vital for both communities to talk out the day-to-day issues - before they hurtle up against their polarised views on the future of partition.

Ireland’s triple crown and championship rugby star, Andrew Trimble, made a very similar point in a different way. Many people had to wait until they were 18 years of age to encounter someone from a different background.

“That’s not healthy,” the former Ulster player stressed. He made other important points explored below.

4. Mainstream unionism remains absent:

Ian Paisley Junior was billed as taking part – but he did not materialise. Gregory Campbell is an elected MP and long-time political activist representing the unionist minority in Derry. He is outspoken – but not quite a middle-of-the-road unionist.

It took until 1984 before all nationalists – north and south – sat down at the New Ireland Forum to talk about the island of Ireland. No mainstream unionists attended that or a similar forum in the mid-1990s.

Things have slowly moved on with north-south ministerial meetings under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. But mainstream unionists have yet to acknowledge this debate is real and in fact they are going the other way, digging in on the North’s special EU trade status post-Brexit.

5. Early ‘border poll’ is a very bad idea:

The one big division between Sinn Féin on the one hand – and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the other – is the timing of a referendum on ending partition. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement says London’s minister for the North can call such a vote when he or she deems a likely majority wants this fundamental change.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton convincingly argued that all signs say no such re-unification majority exists. He urged a “wait-and-see” approach as did Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

6. Ulster and Ireland rugby star David Trimble signals a ‘middle way’ solution:

David Trimble was on two Ireland rugby Triple Crown winning teams and one championship winning side. He said he is proud to have worn the green jersey – proud to be Irish and proud to be British, and happily holds both passports.

The former rugby star said he did not see why he should have to choose between a British and an Irish identity.

“There’s a growing middle ground in Northern Ireland and they don’t want to be forced to choose,” he insisted.