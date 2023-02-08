| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Barack Obama’s lack of resolve on Syria sowed the seeds for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Senan Molony

Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama (AP) Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama (AP)

Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama (AP)

Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama (AP)

It’s strange to think that the Butcher of Ukraine once visited Ireland.

Vladimir Putin was here 10 years ago. He stayed just 15 miles up the road from Swanlinbar in Co Cavan.

More On Barack Obama

Most Watched

Privacy