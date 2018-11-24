The story of this Cork rape trial made international headlines and sparked protests in towns and cities across the country.

The story of this Cork rape trial made international headlines and sparked protests in towns and cities across the country.

How a TD held a thong up in Dáil - and the story made international headlines

During the trial, a female defence barrister urged the jury to consider the fact the 17 year old complainant was wearing a thong with a lace front.

The fact that what a women was wearing was raised in the context of a defence in a rape trial has been widely condemned.

TD Ruth Coppinger reacted by holding up a thong up in the Dáil while arguing that the Government needs to take action to stop “rape myths” being used in court cases; an action which also hit international media.

The Solidarity TD showed the Taoiseach the piece of black underwear in a bid to convince him to introduce “massive legal changes”.

Ms Coppinger claimed the Dáil “ hasn’t taken sexual assault and harassment any way serious enough”.

She acknowledged that she could not comment on the verdict in the case – but the lessons of the trial must be learned.

The Dublin West TD said "eight months ago thousands of people demonstrated in the streets after the so-called Belfast rugby rape trial... we protested the treatment of the young woman involved at her clothing being passed around."

She said proceedings like the Cork rape trial had a “chilling effect” which prevented victims coming forward.

“The 17-year-old was put in the dock for her choice of underwear,” she said. The TD added that the barrister was inferring “she was asking for it.”

“The women of this country are getting a little weary at the routine victim-blaming that is going in Irish courts, and the failure of law-makers in this House to do anything about it,” Ms Coppinger added.

The Solidarity TD then held up the item of underwear. She said it may seem incongruous to do that in the Dáil – but she wanted to highlight the incongruity of it being in a court room.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted that some tactics used in court should not happen. But he noted that the current Dáil has taken a number of steps to improve the supports in place for victims of gender violence which included new legislation against domestic violence.

“It’s never the victim’s fault,” the Taoiseach insisted – irrespective of the setting or other factors such as alcohol intake, or clothing being worn.

Online Editors