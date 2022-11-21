Housing underspend will be much less by end of the year, insists Leo Varadkar, but admits ‘constraints’ for future progress

Leo Varadkar is applauded by delegates after his keynote address to the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone on Saturday. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar says the Government will exceed house-building targets this year – but admitted that next year would pose special difficulties.

Speaking after the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone, he sought to reassure first-time buyers that there is “light at the end of the tunnel”, while also admitting to “real constraints” on the Government resolving the housing crisis.

The Sunday Independent revealed yesterday that nearly €500m of the Government’s housing budget for the first nine months of this year went unspent.

The Cabinet was told in a memo brought by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on Tuesday that hundreds of millions of euro of his department’s unprecedented €4bn-a-year Housing for All budget are going unused.

Despite this, Mr Varadkar said the Government would meet its overall housing target this year. “It hasn’t yet been spent and of course the year is not yet over. Part of the reason is that we have the biggest budget for housing in the history of the State, €4bn committed this year to housing,” he told On The Record with Gavan Reilly on Newstalk.

“There’s no lack of financial commitment from the Government to resolving the housing crisis, there’s political will, there’s no lack of compassion or care but there are real constraints.

“Real constraints that would be there no matter who’s in government. Availability of labour, the cost and availability of materials like steel and concrete,” added Mr Varadkar.

“But while there is an underspend at the moment that looms very large, I do think that by the end of the year, if there is an underspend at all, it will be much less.

“That might involve purchasing some more land so we have more public land to build housing on. It might mean helping local authorities to pay down some of their debts on their existing housing developments, giving them the financial firepower to spend more.”

Mr Varadkar said it was a “concern” that many young people were considering emigration but insisted there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for first-time buyers.

“It does worry me, and I specifically addressed it in my speech last night, talking to young people who ask will they ever be able to own a home and should they go abroad,” said Mr Varadkar.

“The grass can look greener and considering emigration is not the same as actually doing it, and many do come back,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel because in the last year, over 16,000 people – that includes couples, so it’s way more than 16,000 – bought their first home.

“That’s the highest in 15 years, we’re now seeing a very significant increase in first-time buyers being able to buy their first home. We’re turning the corner, at least, in terms of (people) being able to buy their own home.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar insisted any move to scale down conditions for the deployment of Irish troops on overseas missions would not “erode Irish military neutrality”.

Fine Gael delegates backed a move to end the requirement of a United Nations mandate from the so-called “Triple Lock”, which also requires a Dáil vote and government approval.

Mr Varadkar said removing the UN clause was merely recognition that Russia was abusing its UN Security Council powers to veto clearance for overseas missions.

He argued that military neutrality had never meant Ireland could not take a stance on overseas conflicts.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle next month, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael knew how to “make things last” and the Coalition was working well.

“We had to come together and form a coalition, the only (other) option was another election,” he said.