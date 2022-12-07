Housing shortage ‘a drag’ on foreign investment, admits Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

The housing crisis is “a drag” on foreign investment coming to Ireland, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted.

While it is not causing the State to lose investment from foreign companies, he said it is “definitely a concern”.

“I don’t see a major slowdown in FDI (foreign direct investment) next year anyway, I think the pipeline is very strong,” he said.

“Is the housing shortage a drag on investment? Yes, it is.

“When I’m meeting senior executives and the senior board members of the companies that are thinking about investing in Ireland, they do ask about our infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is definitely a barrier to further growth in Ireland.”

The Tánaiste said the housing crisis is not unique to Ireland, as the same executives also face similar challenges in California.

He defended Fine Gael’s record in Government, saying investment in infrastructure has more than tripled in recent years and has been “phenomenal”.

The Government had to play “catch up” due to the financial crisis and a “rapid” increase in population and he said some countries are more ahead in terms of public transport, such as having a metro system.

He said last year was the best year on record for FDI.

In his final weeks as Enterprise Minister, Mr Varadkar launched a White Paper on enterprise.

The policy document aims to boost the number of large Irish exporting companies by half over the remaining years of this decade.

Conditions should be created for an extra 2,000 Irish-owned exporters to be thriving in the global marketplace by 2030.

The State will also target at least half of all FDI investments for locations outside of Dublin.

Mr Varadkar said the case for a White Paper on enterprise policy is to modernise the sector in an “evolution and not a revolution”.