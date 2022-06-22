Housing Minister says crisis is due to ‘significant underinvestment’ in homes by previous governments

The housing crisis is due to “significant underinvestment” in building homes by previous Governments, according to Darragh O’Brien.

The housing minister has appeared to take a dig at Coalition partners Fine Gael after President Michael D Higgins called the housing crisis a “disaster” and “our great, great, great failure”.

Minister O’Brien said there are a “lot of challenges with housing” but progress is being made by his Government.

“To be frank, we’re dealing with a previous 10 years of very significant undersupply. We’re going to deliver affordable homes this year for the first time in over a decade.

“The numbers will bear it out - there was significant underinvestment in social and affordable housing. In 2015, there was about €400m, that was it, that was invested in social housing. No investment in affordable housing.

“It’s €4bn this year, so that’s 10 times more. I’m just saying, they’re the facts. Thankfully, this Government, we’ve got three parties in this Government, have agreed the housing plan that we’ve brought forward since last September,” he said.

Minister O’Brien said he is “acutely aware” of challenges faced in building homes, including the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

He said people want to see “solutions and improvements”.

He declined to comment on President Higgins’ comments, saying that he has a lot of respect for him.

“I have great respect for the president, I know him, I had the pleasure of serving with him in the Oireachtas.

“I know him well. He has an interest in housing. One of the things that the president said which I absolutely agree with is that he wants the State to be more involved in delivering social homes and that is what we’re actually doing,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the announcement of 100 homes which are set to be built in the old site of the Church of the Annunciation at Cappagh Road in Finglas.

He said 1,530 new social homes will be delivered through local authorities in Kildare, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.