Housing Minister responds after Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington reveals her struggle to buy a home

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has insisted the housing crisis will improve this year, after Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington revealed she had found it “nearly impossible” to get a mortgage for a house in her native area.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Harrington (32) described the problems with the housing market as “atrocious”.

Responding to her comments on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the housing minister said he is focused on making things better for people in her situation.

“That is my whole focus – making sure that people like Kellie... are actually able to buy their own home,” he said.

Harrington told Independent.ie: “I’m hoping to move back into town, onto Portland Row. I am trying to get a mortgage at the moment but it’s proving nearly impossible.”

She added: “The properties around the city that nobody wanted before, now everybody wants them.”

Portland Row became the centre of the celebrations when Harrington claimed her gold boxing medal last summer and she said she has found the perfect property there for herself and fiancée Mandy, beside her parents Yvonne and Christy.

“It needs work, it’s derelict. But I saw something on Twitter that the Government are going to give out €20,000-€30,000 on a grant on derelict buildings to first-time buyers. So if I could get that, it would be brilliant,” she said.

Minister O’Brien said work is continuing in the department to make this scheme a reality.

“That is what we are working on… We are going to have that very soon; another grant that will be available to be able to take older homes back into use; to give that assistance to people like Kellie to be able to do up that house,” he said.

“We have got to recognise that, if we want more people living [in our cities] and we want to use our vacant properties better, we have got the help first-time buyers to do that and I am concluding work on that scheme.”

The housing minister said Harrington was justified in her comments and argued that affordability measures which the government is introducing will make a difference in the short-term, with more affordable homes coming on stream.

“Kellie is right; it has been really difficult for the last number of years… It is going to get better through this year,” he said.

Minister O’Brien also said he hopes 1,000 homes a year will be provided through the State’s mortgage-to-rent scheme in the years ahead.

The scheme allows people who are in serious financial difficulty to surrender their properties rent it from a lender as social housing tenants.

“It is a sustainable solution for those who have found themselves in really serious mortgage arrears,” said Minister O’Brien.

He added: “There still are thousands of families out there, it is not spoken about a lot anymore, but there are many out there who … basically their mortgage situation is irreversible.

“This means they don’t leave their home; it means it is secure for them and there is a buyback option into the future as well.”