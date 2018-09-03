Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is facing a motion of no confidence when the Dáil returns.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces motion of 'no confidence' when Dáil returns

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald announced her party’s move at its think-in this morning.

Ms McDonald accused the government of "failing" the homeless, those who are renting and people striving to own a home.

She pointed to homeless figures approaching 10,000 and compared it to the population of Longford town. She branded the situation as a "crisis" and a "scandal".

She said "it’s time for minister Eoghan Murphy to go".

Me McDonald challenged Fianna Fáil to support the motion.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has already indicated his party won’t back the move saying motions of no confidence won’t build houses.

The government has repeatedly defended its record on tackling the housing crisis, pointing to its Rebuilding Ireland initiative and plans to build more social housing units.

