Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien vows to end bulk-buying of residential property

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he was “disappointed” by the decision of a number of Fianna Fail councillors in Co Cavan who voted to rezone residential land to green spaces despite objections from senior local authority figures.

Six Fianna Fáil councillors on Cavan County Council as well as one independent and another from Aontú put forward motions on Monday for their county development plan to prevent housing being built in certain areas of Cavan town in favour of using the land for green space and recreation.

While Mr O’Brien, a Fianna Fail TD for Malahide, said he was not familiar with the controversy, he said “all councillors of all parties have a responsibility to ensure the delivery of safe and secure homes."

He added he was was “disappointed” by the decision.

Meanwhile, he said that the days of bulk-bulking of housing estates by investment funds will soon be over.

Speaking at a sod-turning ceremony at the future site of 51 new social and affordable homes in Lusk, north county Dublin today, Mr O’Brien said he is preparing a “suite of options” to put to Cabinet on Tuesday that he hopes will end the practice that has led to sky-rocketing house prices that have squeezed most buyers – especially those trying to get on the property ladder – out of the market.

"What I want is a level playing field for first-time buyers,” he said.

“We don’t want these big funds hoovering up family homes.”

He said he will be liaising with Finance Minister Paschal Donohue at the weekend to implement changes to planning and tax laws aimed at preventing so-called ‘Cuckoo fund’ investors from buying up large housing developments.

"I’m hoping to bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday and be able to implement them shortly after,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said tenants who are being charged in excess of the rent increase ceiling in Rent Pressure Zones are still entitled to bring a complaint against the landlord to the Residential Tenancies Board even though the law will expire at the end of this year.

"That should not be happening,” he said of reports of widespread rent increases above the 4pc annual rent increase allowed under the scheme.

He said the new affordable housing scheme by Fingal County Council at Dun Emer in Lusk, is “the type of scheme we’ve been talking about.”

Construction is due to begin on the council-owned land in a couple of weeks that will result in 39 new affordable homes and 12 social homes.

Prices start at €166,000 for two -bedroom apartments to €258,000 for three-bedroom semi-detached homes.

Hundreds of applications have already been made for the scheme since the portal went live on May 4. It closes on May 31.

Mr O’Brien said the scheme – the first affordable housing purchase scheme in over a decade – is an example of “what we want to see replicated across the country, delivering a mix of homes, built to very high standard, at affordable prices.”

