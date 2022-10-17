Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says concrete block levy is ‘inflationary’

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe suggesting the concrete block levy is “inflationary” and “inappropriate” in its timing.

In a letter seen by Independent.ie, Mr O’Brien associates himself with Fianna Fáil backbench colleagues who claim the levy will add to the costs of young people buying a new-build house.

Its disclosure heightens the sense that the levy will be imposed in some other way on the construction industry, so that it cannot be passed on to first-time buyers or other final consumers in the housing market.

The letter was sent in the wake of a meeting of 20 concerned TDs and senators at Leinster House last week which was chaired by John Lahart, A TD in Dublin South West.

Mr O’Brien writes:

“Dear Paschal,

I am following up on our conversations in relation to the proposed concrete levy announced in Budget 2023 and (the) upcoming Finance Bill.

I attended a meeting held with a sub-group of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party yesterday, Tuesday, October 11 in relation to concerns over the proposed concrete block levy. I undertook to convey the concerns expressed by attendees to you as a matter of urgency.

Members strongly articulated their broad agreement with the principle of a levy to contribute to remediation costs of defective homes, but outlined serious reservations over its timing, format, and application. These concerns were particularly acute in the context of inflationary pressures on the building sector and need to boost housing supply.

The group requested me to communicate their clear support for comprehensive remediation schemes for impacted house homeowners and the need for a sectoral contribution.

However, they also sought to clearly state their views that the proposed implementation timing was inappropriate, and that the format of a levy and its application needs to be reconsidered.

I will engage further on these issues with you in the context of the upcoming Finance Bill. Please feel free to get in touch with me on either of these matters.

Your sincerely,

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.”

Similar sentiments have been communicated to the Taoiseach by his party rank and file.

Speaking at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown on Sunday, he said: “The details of this will be fleshed out in the Finance Bill. We are listening to people.”

He added: “ I think that's a healthy thing to do in democracies, to listen. The measures in the Budget have been very broadly welcomed across the board.

“This particular measure (the concrete levy) has generated scrutiny and debate, but it is a reasonable principle to have a revenue stream that would contribute to very significant State expenditure in respect of housing defects like pyrite, mica and defective apartments in Dublin.

“Ultimately, over a longer timeframe, these could all lead to expenditure in the order of €4.5bn to €6bn by the State.

“So the view was, back in September when we decided this originally, there would have to be some revenue stream to contribute.

“Obviously it won't meet the scale of this, but there would have to be revenues — and that principle is one that will be retained.”

The concrete levy was due to apply from April 3, 2023, and was earmarked in the Budget to raise €80m annually.

But there were immediate complaints that it could add several thousand euro to the price of a house, and would also have an impact on the State’s own projects in the National Development Plan.