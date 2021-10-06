Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien promises legal action against suppliers of mica-affected building blocks

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has promised to legally pursue those who knowingly supplied mica-affected building blocks from quarries.

But he failed to answer in the Dáil when asked if such contaminated construction products had continued to be supplied since 2012, when the problem was detected.

Mr O’Brien said: “Those who are responsible for wrongdoing in my view should be held accountable.”

But he added some problems had been discovered 30 years after the homes were built.

Proposals for enhanced compensation for homeowners will be brought to Government in coming days, Mr O’Brien said.

And new rules surrounding product standards would have to be established thereafter, the minister added.

He said the Government had a moral responsibility to homeowners “but legally there are others who are who are responsible.”

He said: “We have to look at the statute of limitations. We have learn the lessons of the past.”

The statute of limitations “may start from the day that one receives independent verification of a defect, as opposed to when someone believes there may be a problem.”

Minister O’Brien noted there was also provision for a levy on supplier companies under a 2012 Act, but it was never undertaken.

He added: “I'm looking at all options, but they will not change what I plan to do with the scheme.

"I think we've got to pursue (wrongdoers) and I’ve actually said that to homeowners who are very anxious that those who are responsible are pursued.

"I intend to do that as best I can legally, on behalf of the State.”

Limerick Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue asked how many quarries that had pyrite in their blocks had stopped making them since it was detected in 2012.

But Mr O’Brien did not address the point.

Mr O’Donoghue warned there was a home insurance issue for affected people, going forward.

They cannot be liable for excessive insurance policies on their houses.

Minister O’Brien admitted there were issues around insurance, and around the certification of work done in repair.

“It should be certified that the work is done to a standard that one can claim and get insurance again,” he said.

“We’ve made progress in that space. I intend to bring that forward as one of my recommendations (to Government),” he said.

He added one of his proposals would be allowing recourse to the compensation scheme a second time, should that be required.

“Once the revised scheme is published there will be more work, also around standards and how we can help people as best we can,” Mr O’Brien said.