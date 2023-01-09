Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien kicks can down road on explaining why €200m unspent on building homes

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has kicked the can down the road on explaining why over €200m was underspent on building homes last year.

Last week’s Exchequer returns showed some €231m was left unspent on house building despite record levels of homelessness and 70,000 Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in this country.

Mr O’Brien refused to explain how the underspend happened and said that will be “dealt with” in March.

“We had substantial delivery in 2022 and those figures are not out yet,” he said.

“We will be dealing with the spend and the appropriations account when appropriations are published in March of this year. The details of which we will be going through at that stage.”

The Government last week announced it has a €5bn surplus, which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested will be used to pay off debt and put into cash reserves.

Mr O’Brien did not say if he wants extra money to go into building homes, saying €4bn is allocated annually under the Government’s Housing for All plan.

“We have a capital programme that is in place right now, we have €4bn allocated for 2023.

“Any discussions around any additional resources for any department are discussions that will happen around the Cabinet table.”

He said 16,000 first-time buyers bought a home last year which is the highest number since 2007.

This is a “very good indication” people are able to buy their own homes, he said.

He also admitted the country has not yet “turned a corner” on spiralling house prices.

“I don’t think we’ve turned a corner yet, to be frank,” he said.

“None of us can say exactly when we’re going to see a levelling off or a reduction in house prices, but I do think this year the inflationary environment around housing should decrease.”

Mr O’Brien appeared to blame Fine Gael as he said there has been “very significant underspend” in housing for the past decade, with “no” affordable housing.

The Fianna Fáil housing minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will come together tomorrow to host a Housing for All stakeholder conference in Government Buildings.Landlord representatives and homeless organisations will be among the up to 50 attendees at the conference.

Last week, Mr Varadkar raised eyebrows when he met the Housing Commission without the Housing Minister.