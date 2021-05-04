Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien doesn’t approve of ‘cuckoo funds’ which buy up housing in bulk but won’t ban them 

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has said he doesn’t approve of so-called cuckoo funds buying homes in bulk but banning investment coming into the country would be a “pretty radical move”.

At the weekend it was reported that one investment fund had bought up most of a new estate of more than 100 houses in Malahide, north Dublin, in order to rent them out, meaning they were unavailable for purchase by first-time buyers.

“I don’t approve of international investors buying housing estates in bulk like as happened here - where funds are coming in and taking homes away from families is a concern,” said the minister.

He also defended the Government’s affordable housing plans against accusations it will not benefit people on low and middle incomes.

The minister is bringing his Affordable Housing Bill to Cabinet today.

Speaking this morning, the minister said more than 6,000 homes will be built over the next four years under the scheme.

The Affordable Housing Bill will provide housing on state-owned land, and includes plans for a new cost-rental scheme and shared equity scheme.

The minister said a number of housing schemes are already in the works, such as 50 new homes in Cork by the end of the year.

He said state-owned land will play an “increasingly important part in delivery of these homes”.

“I’d expect the first number of homes to be delivered in this cohort actually this year in Boherboy in Cork,” Mr O’Brien said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

He added that housing developments in Lusk and Donabate “will be advanced very very soon”.

Mr O’Brien said the first housing scheme will open under the Bill today in Lusk, Co. Dublin and houses will go between €165,000 to €265,000.

However, the minister said it was “difficult to give exact timelines” due to the shutdown in the construction sector.

Looking to increase the part five provision on social housing, he said: “Currently for every new development, 10pc of a new development is set aside for social housing. I’m looking to increase that and to add 10 pc affordable on that – that would allow much faster delivery.”

The minister said the new cost-rental scheme is a “new tenure of housing” for working-class people above the social housing limits.

The government will publish application criteria for the cost-rental scheme for the first time today.

The government has committed to 440 units to be supplied this year under the scheme, 50 of which on the Enniskerry Road.

The housing will be at a minimum 25 pc below market rent. The minister has announced eight schemes across the country, in Cork, Kildare and the greater Dublin area.

In the 2021 Budget, €35 million was set aside to start the new cost rental scheme.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry criticised the government’s Affordable Housing Bill and said it will “not deliver genuinely affordable housing for people on low or average incomes”.

The Bill provides for a shared equity scheme whereby the State can take a 30% stake in a property when the buyer cannot afford a full mortgage.

Deputy Barry said this morning: "There is a crying need for a genuinely affordable housing scheme right now.

“Unfortunately Fianna Fáil's Housing Minister seems to be more attentive to the needs of developers than he is to the needs of workers.”

Mr Barry said the Bill will “sail through Cabinet but I think it's going to face a lot more scrutiny when it comes before the Dáil itself”.