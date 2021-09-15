Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accused of misleading the Dáil on controversial shared equity scheme

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has “misled” the Dáil on the controversial shared equity scheme, according to Social Democrat housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan.

In June, the Minister told the Dáil that the scheme has been “passed” and “received approval” by the Central Bank.

The shared equity scheme is a key part of the Government’s multi-billion Housing for All plan and the Central Bank previously raised concerns that it could push up house prices.

However, RTÉ’s Primetime reported last night that the Central Bank has not approved the scheme and that it is still considering how the scheme interacts with mortgage rules.

Deputy O’Callaghan has asked for the Minister to make a statement to the Dáil as to why he “misled” the Dáil.

“Was he aware that in fact, final approval had not been given? I’m calling on the Minister for Housing to make a statement to the Dáil, to answer questions on it and explain why he misled the Dáil.

“It’s not acceptable that the Dáil passed the legislation with the understanding that the Central Bank had approved the scheme.”

Deputy O’Callaghan said that it is “completely unacceptable” that a Minister would come into the Dáil and give information which would later turn out to be incorrect.

“We can’t have a Minister coming into the Dáil saying that this has been approved by the Central Bank when it hasn’t. That’s completely unacceptable,” he said.

“We need to know, did the Minister actually know or not that the Central Bank hadn’t approved this - it’s very serious if he didn’t know that and it’s very serious if he was giving wrong information deliberately on it.”

“He has misled the Dáil, and that was in advance of the Affordable Housing Bill being passed. We didn’t vote for it, but other parties did and some of them would have voted on the basis of those assurances that he would have given,” he said.

“We can’t have a Government operating on this basis, giving assurances, giving factual information, that is not true.”

Minister O’Brien later repeated the claim that the Central Bank had approved the scheme in an interview with Primetime.

A spokesperson for Minister O’Brien said that in the interview, the Minister referred to an aspect of the scheme which is being designed as an “equity product rather than being a debt on the purchaser”.

“The Minister later clarified this in the interview when he stated that the scheme would not be a debt product. The Minister has repeatedly confirmed the CBI is being used to inform the design of the scheme to ensure coherence with the mortgage measures.”

The spokesperson added that the “operational details” of First Home, the plan which includes the shared equity scheme, is currently being finalised.

Independent.ie has contacted the Central Bank for comment.