Housing crisis could ‘destabilise’ country if not fixed, says Taoiseach, as details of major plan revealed

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan TD and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD at today's launch of Housing for All - a New Housing Plan for Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned the country may become “profoundly destabilised” if the Government does not address the long running housing crisis.

Speaking at the launch of the much-anticipated Housing for All plan, the Taoiseach said a generation of people have been “demoralised” by the lack of housing in the State.

However, Mr Martin said the new strategy will see the largest investment in housing in the history of the State. He said the plan will address issues facing first-time buyers, low income households, those in homelessness, people seeking to trade up and those looking to downsize.

Read More

“Housing for All is unprecedented in our country’s history, in terms of its scope, its scale and its ambition,” he said. “It is supported by the largest ever housing budget in our history and represents a direct and radical intervention in the housing market by the Irish State,” he added.

The main pledge in the landmark plan is for the Government to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030. This will include 90,000 social homes, 36,000 Affordable Purchase homes, 18,000 Cost Rental homes and approximately 156,000 private homes.

The State’s land banks will provide sites for the construction of 15,000 new homes.

The Taoiseach warned there is no “easy or immediate fix” and no plan can solve our housing crisis over night. “Solving this problem requires hard work,” he added.

Mr Martin described the housing crisis as a “social emergency” and insisted it cannot be solved by one Government department.

He announced he is establishing a Housing for All Delivery Group which will comprise of secretaries general from all relevant government departments.

He said there will be quarterly progress reports submitted to Cabinet on how Housing for All is progressing

“These progress updates will include dashboard statistics that will provide a transparent overview of performance in all major aspects of the Plan,” he said.

“A new Programme Delivery Office will be located within the Department of Housing to support implementation of the Plan across the Department as well as local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said construction cost are too high and need to be address to allow for the development of more houses.

“We all know construction costs are too high in Ireland and that this ultimately affects the price of homes. High costs also damage our economic competitiveness. We need to strengthen the residential construction supply chain and modernise construction methods. Housing for All will enhance productivity and innovation in construction to overcome the challenges that exist,” he said.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD plan that will see a “radical shift towards” more affordable homeownership and secure rental accommodation

“Our measures for affordable purchase, which include significant State investment, will provide opportunities for those who are losing all hope of ever owning their own home. Our changes to the rental sector, including the supply of 2,000 ‘Cost Rental’ homes, on average, every year, and new protections will make renting more affordable and secure for many,” he said.

Responding to the plan, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised its lack of ambition and described it as a "wasted opportunity" and a "blueprint for more of the same".

Defending her own recent objection to 1,600-apartment build-to-rent development in her constituency, Ms McDonald said the proposal was "evidence of how badly wrong housing policy has gone". She claimed that 70pc of the units would be one-bed, half of which would be studio apartments with a size equivalent to three car parking spaces and that renters would be forced to "pay through the nose".

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that at most the plan would deliver 4,400 affordable homes per year and claimed Mr O'Brien has "an instinctive desire to support developers and investors".

The key elements of the plan include:

An affordable purchase shared-equity ‘First Home’ scheme for buyers of new build homes in private developments.

A local authority-led affordable purchase scheme

Launch of an expanded local authority home loan

An average of 2,000 cost rental homes every year. These rental properties will have rent targets of at least 25% below market level or lower.

A rent restriction will be in place until 2024 through rent increase ceilings in Rent Pressure Zones being linked to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Price (HICP)

There will be new short-term lettings regulation through a Fáilte Ireland registration system.

Indefinite tenancies will be introduced to strengthen security for renters.

Minimum BER standards will be introduced for rental dwellings.

A new tax to activate vacant lands for residential housing will be introduced, replacing the existing Vacant Site Levy

The ‘Fair Deal’ Scheme for people in long-term residential care will be reformed to enable applicants rent or sell their property without sanction. Contributions to the scheme on the sale of an applicant’s principal private residence will be capped (previously they were uncapped). Rental income from a principal private residence will be exempt when calculating an applicant’s income.

A new Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund for the provision of serviced sites for housing. The fund, to be delivered by local authorities, will attract people to build their own homes and support the refurbishment of vacant properties, enabling people to live in small towns and villages in a sustainable way. Local Authorities will make available serviced sites at a reduced cost.

The Government will assist local authorities in purchasing (through Compulsory Purchase Order) and reselling up to 2,500 identified vacant properties.