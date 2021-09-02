Housing crisis could ‘destabilise’ country if not fixed, says Taoiseach, as details of major plan revealed

Key elements of the plan include:
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned the country may become “profoundly destabilised” if the Government does not address the long running housing crisis.
Speaking at the launch of the much-anticipated Housing for All plan, the Taoiseach said a generation of people have been “demoralised” by the lack of housing in the State.
However, Mr Martin said the new strategy will see the largest investment in housing in the history of the State. He said the plan will address issues facing first-time buyers, low income households, those in homelessness, people seeking to trade up and those looking to downsize.
“Housing for All is unprecedented in our country’s history, in terms of its scope, its scale and its ambition,” he said. “It is supported by the largest ever housing budget in our history and represents a direct and radical intervention in the housing market by the Irish State,” he added.
The main pledge in the landmark plan is for the Government to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030. This will include 90,000 social homes, 36,000 Affordable Purchase homes, 18,000 Cost Rental homes and approximately 156,000 private homes.
The State’s land banks will provide sites for the construction of 15,000 new homes.
The Taoiseach warned there is no “easy or immediate fix” and no plan can solve our housing crisis over night. “Solving this problem requires hard work,” he added.
Mr Martin described the housing crisis as a “social emergency” and insisted it cannot be solved by one Government department.
He announced he is establishing a Housing for All Delivery Group which will comprise of secretaries general from all relevant government departments.
He said there will be quarterly progress reports submitted to Cabinet on how Housing for All is progressing
“These progress updates will include dashboard statistics that will provide a transparent overview of performance in all major aspects of the Plan,” he said.
“A new Programme Delivery Office will be located within the Department of Housing to support implementation of the Plan across the Department as well as local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies,” he added.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said construction cost are too high and need to be address to allow for the development of more houses.
“We all know construction costs are too high in Ireland and that this ultimately affects the price of homes. High costs also damage our economic competitiveness. We need to strengthen the residential construction supply chain and modernise construction methods. Housing for All will enhance productivity and innovation in construction to overcome the challenges that exist,” he said.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD plan that will see a “radical shift towards” more affordable homeownership and secure rental accommodation
“Our measures for affordable purchase, which include significant State investment, will provide opportunities for those who are losing all hope of ever owning their own home. Our changes to the rental sector, including the supply of 2,000 ‘Cost Rental’ homes, on average, every year, and new protections will make renting more affordable and secure for many,” he said.
Responding to the plan, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised its lack of ambition and described it as a "wasted opportunity" and a "blueprint for more of the same".
Defending her own recent objection to 1,600-apartment build-to-rent development in her constituency, Ms McDonald said the proposal was "evidence of how badly wrong housing policy has gone". She claimed that 70pc of the units would be one-bed, half of which would be studio apartments with a size equivalent to three car parking spaces and that renters would be forced to "pay through the nose".
Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that at most the plan would deliver 4,400 affordable homes per year and claimed Mr O'Brien has "an instinctive desire to support developers and investors".
