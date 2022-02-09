AN increase in the new household electricity credit to as much as €227 is being considered as part of Coalition plans to ease the cost of living.

An increase in the planned electricity credit, which is due to be deducted from bills in March, is the only universal measure currently being considered by the Coalition to offset the rising cost of living.

It is expected to be the centrepiece of an announcement by the Government on Thursday.

Department officials have been discussing proposals to help households deal with rising inflation ahead of a Cabinet committee meeting on Thursday where the Coalition leaders and the Finance and Public Expenditure ministers, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath, are due to sign off on plans.

Senior Government sources have indicated the only universal measure will be an increase in the planned €113.50, including VAT, electricity credit that is due to be deducted from all household electricity bills in March.

A senior source said that nothing has been decided but that doubling the credit to €227 would be the maximum that could be done at a cost of €400 million to the exchequer.

Others measures that are to be discussed by senior Government figures on Thursday are likely to be more targeted payments aimed at low-income households, including the Working Family Payment (WFP).

Discussions are ongoing about bringing forward a planned €10 increase in the WFP, a weekly tax-free payment to employees with children who are on low pay, which was due to come into effect in June under plans announced in the Budget last October.

One Government source said that it is possible the €10 increase could be increased further, but stressed there was no agreement on any such increase.

An extension of the fuel allowance season is also on the table. The current fuel allowance season, during which the €33 per week allowance is paid to qualifying households, is due to run until April.