Hotel and restaurant vouchers unlikely to be a part of July stimulus package

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar poured cold water on the chances of vouchers for hotels and restaurants being included as part of the government's 'July Stimulus' package to help the pandemic-hit hospitality industry.

He signalled that instead the focus will be on helping businesses by extending the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), improving Restart Grants and continuing the waiving of commercial rates.

Sinn Féin has proposed a €860m scheme to help the tourism and hospitality sector that would see every adult get a voucher worth €200 and every child get one for €100.

Its finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said such schemes have been put in place in Italy and the Austrian capital Vienna and billions of dollars are being distributed in stimulus cheques to people in the United States.

He argued it would be a worthy investment that could save thousands of jobs the loss of which would cost the State more in the long-run.

Mr Doherty said whatever measures are put in place it must stimulate demand because 10m overseas tourists won't be coming to Ireland this year.

He said a voucher scheme would help with this and whether it would be considered as part of the July stimulus.

The Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Mr Varadkar said the hospitality sector is a huge part of the economy that employed more than 250,000 people and is very dependent on travel both international and domestic travel.

Mr Varadkar added: "It is a sector that was hit first, hardest and will probably be affected the longest as a result of this pandemic."

However, he played down the chances of a voucher scheme forming part of the stimulus package.

He said: "There is strong case for putting in place actions that would help to stimulate demand but we need to be honest with people too.

"Stimulating demand is going to be no good to a pub that’s closed or a night club that is closed or a wedding venue that can’t hold weddings of more than 50 people.

“So it has benefits but it also has limitations."

He predicted that Sinn Féin will produce "a very long shopping list" of things that could be done in the July Stimulus but said "there's a limit on how much you can have in any stimulus package".

Mr Varadkar outlined how the government want to keep State borrowing to no more than €30bn this year which he said would perhaps be the biggest deficit the country has ever had.

He said borrowing is the right thing to do but "it's wrong to suggest the… and you can just do everything on your list."

Mr Varadkar listed some measures that are being considered as part of the July Stimulus while saying they won't be decided on until Monday.

The government may decide to extend the TWSS beyond October.

Seasonal workers - important in the hospitality industry - may also be brought into the TWSS net having been excluded before.

The waiving of commercial rates for businesses may be continued for a longer period of time.

Changes to the Restart Grant to make more businesses eligible as well as looking at "more generous" rates are also being examined.

Online Editors