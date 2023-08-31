Hospitality sector calls for return of lower VAT rate in next Budget

The hospitality sector has called for the low VAT rate of 9pc to be kept in the Budget despite the rate returning to 13.5pc from tonight.

The Government faced backlash last year when it extended the lower pandemic rate for an additional year.

However, ministers indicated the lower tax rate would not be extended again.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) will meet Finance Minister Michael McGrath next week to call for the lower rate to be brought back.

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators previously lobbied Government for the lower VAT rate to be kept, and the RAI met politicians in July.

However, the meeting heard “little sympathy” for hotels, who were accused of price gouging.

There were some calls for hotels to be split and for the VAT rate to be applied differently to pubs and restaurants, however this doesn’t seem likely.

“There was some empathy for hotels and tourism operators but the price gouging by hotels has not helped of the hospitality sector,” said one FF source who attended the meeting.

The RAI said the higher VAT rate will “close businesses” and is “nonsensical”.

“Government need to restore the 9pc VAT for food-related hospitality businesses in Budget 2024 and we will me making the case for this when we meet with the Minister for Finance next week,” said Adrian Cummins of the RAI.

“The increase in the VAT rate is the final nail in the coffin for many small cafés, restaurants and food led pubs.”

The Licenced Vintners Association (LVA), which represents publicans in Dublin, said the higher VAT rate from tonight will put higher prices “back on the menu”.

“The 9pc VAT rate on food purchased in hospitality settings was at the right level, both from the point of view of domestic consumers and attracting tourism,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA.

“By moving ahead with the VAT rise, we will effectively see menus changed across the country so the Government can collect additional taxation from the public – heaping further pressure on already hard-pressed consumers.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), the representative body for outside of Dublin, said the tax hike is a “tax on the consumer”.

“The decision to increase the VAT rate for hospitality is effectively a tax on the consumer and comes at a time when publicans are dealing with rampant inflation that has decimated margins and seen some pubs go out of business,” said VFI president John Clendennen.