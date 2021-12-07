Hospitality businesses can apply for new Covid financial support from later this week

Hospitality businesses such as pubs and restaurants will be able to apply for financial supports under a revised Government scheme from later on this week with payment from next week.

Officials within the Department of Finance are currently working with Revenue to create an updated Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme (CRSS) which will include hospitality businesses.

Previously, only businesses which were closed due to restrictions could avail of the scheme but they will be changed to support businesses which are still open but are still restricted.

It is expected that the updated scheme will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday and open for applications later in the week.

Businesses will then receive supports from next week.

The Government is also working on “targeted” supports for the live entertainment sector.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin has secured upwards of €25m to establish a separate scheme to keep venues open even while they have to operate at a capacity of 50pc.

The new scheme will cater for the “immediate” challenges faced by venues and support live performances into the new year.

A source close to the Minister said that there will be a “suite of measures” for the hard-hit sector and will involve expanding some of the schemes already in place, as well as supports in place locally and for seasonal performers.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that he does not want to see concerts and events being cancelled as a result of new curbs.

Micheál Martin said that there is a need for “targeted” supports.

“We don’t want people taking a financial hit as a result for organising concerts and events,” said Mr Martin.

