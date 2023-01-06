HEALTH minister Stephen Donnelly has said the number of hospital patients waiting on trolleys has been cut in half in the last three days.

And he expressed the hope that the presence of “senior decision makers” in hospitals this weekend will dramatically help the throughput and result in more people going home.

But he also insisted that the current situation could not have been foreseen, with a triple whammy of occurrences, including ‘flu, RSV and Covid, all contributing. Mr Donnelly placed an emphasis however on the need now for weekend working by senior professionals.

Before the pandemic the pattern was of “less than 10pc of people being discharged over the weekend,” he said.

This in turn contributed to the huge build-up of trolley numbers on the Tuesday and Wednesday of a typical week, Mr Donnelly said in Dublin as he met members of the HSE’s new crisis management team.

“I'm encouraged to see that over the last three days we have about a 50pc reduction in the number of people waiting on trolleys,” he said.

The number has fallen from 770 to 398 around the country, Mr Donnelly revealed.

“That's good to see — obviously there's more needs to be done and efforts are ongoing within the hospitals and within community services to see as many people as possible today — and critically to discharge as many people as possible.”

He added: “A big focus now for the HSE through the weekend is trying to keep up the level of discharge, insofar as that is possible.

“There'll be more senior decision makers on site. They'll be looking for access to things like radiology, critically, and they’ll need access to community services so that we can discharge patients home.”

Many specialists were already voluntarily coming in on weekends to help clear the patient backlog, he said. The Government is proposing a new consultant contract that would see Saturday working for the first time.

“The focus now is on this weekend and the next few weekends,” he said, denying that there was always a crisis in the Irish health service at this time of year and that the pressures should have been foreseen and addressed.

“What's happening now is putting the best resourced healthcare systems in the world under similar pressures to what we're seeing here,” he said.

“What we’re seeing is not happening every year,” he insisted emphatically.

“Why is that? We still have a lot of people in hospitals and Covid and we have staff absenteeism with the virus, because it has a knock on effect on the number of beds you have available.

“We have a much heavier and earlier flu wave that is being experienced here and right across Europe, in England, Northern Ireland, Austria and elsewhere.

“And then there is RSV, the respiratory illness that is still a serious issue. So we have to acknowledge that.

“Nobody would want to see patients having to wait as long as they have either for treatment or admission — but we also have to be cognisant of the fact that this is happening right across Europe.

“It happened in the southern hemisphere when they had their winter. And it is a combination of things that we would normally have — like flu — but now we have RSV, coupled with Covid, and it is just putting an unprecedented level of pressure on the system.”