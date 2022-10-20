‘Hopefully the next prime minister can get down to real negotiations’ – Bertie Ahern on Liz Truss’s departure

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has gently mocked the departure of British prime minister Liz Truss and the instability in the Conservative party.

“Quite frankly, I didn't think it was helpful what the British Prime Minister of yesterday said,” Mr Ahern remarked at a Dáil committee, referring to Ms Truss insisting that she would proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

He added: “Maybe whoever is there tomorrow might say something different. I don’t know who that will be, it changed as I came in here.

“But what she (Truss) said yesterday was that even if there were negotiations that what was in the (draft Protocol adjustment) legislation would be the bottom line.

“Now I never tried negotiations where I declared the bottom line before I went into the negotiations. So that's clearly not going to solve anything.

“But having said that, at least the British government at official level, had put together a comprehensive paper on what the EU were offering, what their position was, and where the compromises might lie, and where they wouldn't compromise at all. So at least that work has been done.”

Mr Ahern told the committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement: “Whoever the next British prime minister is, hopefully they can get down to real negotiations.”

The former Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach also said he could not see the UK legacy legislation being passed, as all Northern Ireland parties were against.

Foisting it upon them “would be very unhelpful,” he added.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is looking forward to continuing Ireland's close friendship with the UK in the wake of Liz Truss's resignation.

He said: "The political and the economic stability of the United Kingdom is a vital ingredient in the economic prospects of Ireland and indeed of Europe, and the Government of the United Kingdom has reaffirmed their commitment to budgetary and economic standards.

"Ireland has always been a close friend of the United Kingdom and of the government of the United Kingdom, and even during tough and challenging moments during the Brexit process.

"We always affirmed the value of that close friendship and we really look forward in the time ahead to continuing that close friendship and co-operation with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom."