Hope widow’s or widower’s allowance could be paid to unmarried people

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will be asked to examine social welfare laws to see if widows’ or widowers’ allowances can be paid in the cases of long-term unmarried couples where one partner dies dies.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would ask his government colleague about this after hearing in Dáil about one such sad bereavement. Labour leader Alan Kelly told the story of John O’Meara from Tipperary who is not eligible for any social welfare payments after the death of his long-term partner Michelle.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2018 and spent her 40th birthday receiving chemotherapy but did not recover.

“They had great plans to get married because they knew they needed to do so to protect their future together,” Mr Kelly said.

But she contracted Covid-19 on December 18 last year and died on 31st January this year.

“Because they haven't got around to getting married the State provides little or no support to John and his family. If he lost his livelihood by cohabiting with Michelle, he would have been assessed for Jobseeker's Allowance. But now he is not entitled to any widow's pension,” Mr Kelly said.

The Labour leader said there were thousands of couples in this situation and there had to be change.

“If you’re a divorced couple, they're entitled to the widow's pension, but not if you didn't get around to getting married,” the Labour leader added.

Mr Kelly said Mr O’Meara did not qualify for one-parent income allowance, because he was tested on his previous year’s income. “He doesn't qualify for jobseeker’s allowance because he's had to give up his job, to care for his children. He was self-employed.”

Holding up a copy of the Constitution he said “the family unit and how it is constituted in our country has changed fundamentally, where people live their lives has changed radically”.

He also called for consideration to be given to some form of interim payment for people in these circumstances.

The Tánaiste said he would ask Minister Humphreys “to examine social protection law, and see if, at least, into the future, there could be changes for people who are long-term partners”.

He would also bring this case to the Minister if Mr Kelly provided the details, to see what options there might be.

But Mr Varadkar said that social protection is driven by rules and regulations with little discretion for the Minister. He said the constitutional definition of the family is out of date and based on a traditional or Christian or Catholic view of the family.