Homelessness increased again last month with almost 10,400 people in emergency accommodation, according to new figures from the Department of Housing.

Homelessness continues to rise, with 10,400 now in emergency accommodation

While the number of families seeking support in April decreased by four and there were 27 fewer children being help by homelessness service providers, overall figures show the problem got worse last month.

An extra 100 adults sought help from housing authorities.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the figures were very disappointing.

“The figures for April show an overall increase of 73 people in emergency accommodation compared to March.

“Family homelessness continues to be very challenging, particularly in the Dublin area.

“So far this year we have exited more than 320 families out of emergency accommodation into a home, which is some progress, but clearly, we need to do a lot more.

“My Department is working closely with the local authorities to deliver homes for every family in emergency accommodation.”

Online Editors