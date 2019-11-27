Homeless toddlers 'are unable to walk, crawl or chew' due to emergency living conditions

Homeless toddlers forced to live in emergency accommodation now need additional intervention due to their inability to walk, crawl or even chew properly due to the constraints of living in hotels and B&Bs, a conference has been told.

Colette Bennett, a research and policy analyst with Social Justice Ireland, said the stark reality of families being forced to live in cramped conditions without proper facilities meant many children under the age of five were missing out on crucial development.

The lack of cooking and refrigeration facilities in hotels and B&Bs meant many parents had no choice but to feed their toddlers pureed baby food well past the time they should transition to eating solid food, she said.

As a result, they are failing to develop the necessary muscles in their mouths and jaws from chewing - which is leading to them requiring specialist speech therapy in order to talk normally like children of a similar age.

