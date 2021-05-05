RAPID antigen testing for arrivals into Ireland could “potentially dispense” with mandatory hotel quarantine, an expert said today.

The claim came from Professor Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government.

He said Britain was piloting cheap self-test kits, which arrivals would use on themselves every day instead of being incarcerated in a hotel.

They would have been given batches of tests with a unique barcode, with a photo of the test result to be uploaded each day to a central database.

If introduced in Ireland, where a result was positive a person would go to the HSE for a more detailed PCR test to confirm the result.

But daily negative tests would allow them to go about their lives.

Prof Ferguson said the false positive rate for rapid antigen testing was 1 in 1,000, while there were also false negatives.

He added however: “It’s not perfect, there will be some mistakes but it's an awful lot better than doing nothing.”

The Government’s top scientist said the British experience in piloting daily self-testing by arrivals had shown it to be just as effective as quarantining — which costs thousands.

Antigen tests operate on the same basis as pregnancy kits and are relatively cheap however. Their deployment ‘at pace’ has been recommended in a report to Government led by the Professor.

“In terms of mandatory hotel quarantine, that becomes a really interesting situation as travel begins to open up, and I think it's really important that we do these pilots soon, and quickly,” he told the Dáil transport committee.

In the British pilots, if an individual does not upload their daily test results, they receive a reminder. If they persist in not doing so, “somebody will pay you a visit,” he said.

Antigen testing provided such quick results that it could be done for all passengers on an aircraft, he said. Thus pre-travel antigen testing, followed by daily antigen testing of arriving individuals could replaced the current requirement for a negative PCR test, which is more stringent, in the 72 hours before a flight.

Similarly RAT, or rapid antigen testing, could be deployed for hotel guests, instigated by management, he suggested.

“Rapid testing will be very important in instilling confidence in people to go to a hotel, or to go to a restaurant. And it may very well be that hotel owners or restaurant owners voluntarily do this.

“I think it is important in terms of restoring confidence. I'm not sure I’d make it mandatory, but I do think there would be a role there for the business owners.”

Ireland should start with the essential workers and find out what the compliance level is like and that the IT system is working, he said.

“If you find out how easy it is to do, then you're in a very good position to think about whether or not you could roll out more widely — and potentially dispense with mandatory quarantine.”

He was answering Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley, in whose Clare constituency Shannon Airport is located.

British pilot projects involving daily rapid antigen tests “show that it is as effective as quarantine,” he emphasised.

“A traveller gets a set of barcoded rapid antigen tests, and the barcoding is unique. What those individuals do is they test themselves every day. So it's a daily test, and that's loaded up on an IT system. And if it’s negative they’re okay to go about their business.

“If you don't turn in the test, you forget to do it or you deliberately don't do it, then there's an automated reminder that comes to tell you, because people can forget.

“And then if you repeatedly don't do it, the IT system has recorded when you come into the country, your telephone number and your contact details and so on, and somebody will pay you a visit to find out what's going on.”

He added: “That was modelled for SAGE (the British Government Scientific Advice to Government group) and shown to be as effective in isolating infectious individuals as quarantine, either at home or in a hotel situation.”