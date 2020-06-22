Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has come out in support of the Green Party entering into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Mr Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Hollywood movie franchise, said the deal agreed between the three parties was a “monumental achievement” as it will lead to a ban on the importation of fracked gas.

In a statement, the actor said: “I have been advocating for ten years with Americans who have been poisoned by fracking, many who live in the areas that would supply Ireland with fracked gas.

“I’m thankful that U.S. anti-fracking activists contacted Green Party leaders to support the Programme for Government and that I can lend my support in this critical moment. The result of this decision will impact the health and human rights of many Americans for decades to come.”

Mr Ruffalo will join Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin for an online event to discuss the deal.

