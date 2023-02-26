Cork TD Holly Cairns will be the next leader of the Social Democrats after she announced her candidacy today, and all other potential challengers announced they would not run.

In an online post on Sunday afternoon, Ms Cairns said: “I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.”

This came days after co-leaders of the party, Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they would step down. The pair will continue in politics within the party but said it felt “the right time” for them to step aside for the “next generation” within the party.

Read More

Also confirmed on Sunday was the Soc Dems TD Jennifer Whitmore will not contest for the party’s leadership as she posted an online video confirming her support for Cairns’ leadership bid.

“I’m delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward for the leadership of the Social Democrats and I am hear to say that I am going to put my full support behind her.

“I think Holly will make an incredible leader for the party and I am looking forward to the next chapter,” Deputy Whitmore said.

The Cork South West TD, 32, will be confirmed by the party’s national executive, which meets on Tuesday.

Cairns had been touted as among the favourites for the role since the news broke unexpectedly this week that the co-leaders were to step aside for new leadership.

Meanwhile Deputy Cian O’Callaghan also said he would not be contesting for the leadership of the party while speaking with Gavan Reilly on Newstalk Radio,

Deputy O’Callaghan had previously said he was considering a leadership bid but decided against it.

“Delighted that Holly is going forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.

“Holly will be a fantastic leader and has my full 100pc support,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Soc Dems TD Gary Gannon also ruled himself out of the leadership race in recent days.

Nominations were set to close on Wednesday, but no election will be held as there is only one candidate.

Meanwhile Deputy O’Callaghan told Independent.ie he was happy to concentrate on his current Housing portfolio. “Holly has my backing 100pc,” he said.

“We are very happy with Holly going forward. She will be very good and has a lot of fine qualities.”