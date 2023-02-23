SOCIAL Democrats TD Holly Cairns is considering bidding for the leadership of the party as at least one TD has ruled themselves out of the race.

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon confirmed on Thursday that he will not contest the vacancy created by the resignations of joint leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall on Wednesday.

Ms Cairns, meanwhile, said she will “consider and discuss all future leadership options” with her colleagues, family and team this week.

Mr Gannon told ‘Today with Claire Byrne’ on RTÉ Radio that Ms Cairns is “fabulous” but stopped short of publicly declaring his support for the Cork South West TD becoming leader.

However, Independent.ie understands Mr Gannon is likely to back Ms Cairns in the coming days to lead the party into the next general election.

“I will be taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team,” Ms Cairns said in a statement to Independent.ie

Mr Gannon’s eventual endorsement is likely to clear a path for Ms Cairns – who party insiders believe has appeal across rural and urban Ireland – to become the next leader.

However, Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore told RTÉ’s ‘Morning Ireland’ said she was taking time to consider whether to run for the leadership.

"It was a big day yesterday. Big day of emotions and at the moment, now I'm just going to take some time to think it through. I need to talk to my family and to my team, so I haven't made a decision, as of yet,” she said.

Dublin Bay North TD Cian O’Callaghan has also refused to rule out the possibility of contesting for the leadership.

The Social Democrats national executive is due to meet on Thursday evening to discuss opening nominations for the leadership.