Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald arrives with vice-president Michelle O'Neill to the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, as counting continues for the Northern Ireland Assembly. Picture: PA

SINN Féin is on course for its best ever result in a Northern Ireland Assembly election after receiving the most first-preference votes.

There was also a surge for the cross-community Alliance Party, while the DUP’s performance last night looked to have not been as poor as the party feared.

However, even as Sinn Féin’s Northern leader Michelle O’Neill celebrated her party’s historic performance, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson warned his party would not go into government and potentially make her First Minister unless there were changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With counting ongoing and 38 of the 90 Stormont seats so far filled, the republican party had won 16 seats, well ahead of the DUP on nine, Alliance on seven, the UUP on four and the SDLP on one.

Northern Ireland will have to wait another day for the final results of the Assembly election after Sinn Fein topped the poll with a 29pc first preference vote share and is on course to become the largest party at Stormont.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O'Neill arrived amid a media scrum at the Belfast count centre earlier. Ms O'Neill topped the poll in Mid-Ulster.

The DUP received 21.3pc share of the first preference vote - a drop of 7pc since the last Assembly election in 2017.

DUP leader Mr Donaldson was elected in Lagan Valley while Alliance leader Naomi Long topped the poll in East Belfast on what is a good day for her party, which increased its share of first preference votes by over 4pc to 13.5pc, to become the third largest party. The TUV sees the biggest swing since 2017, at +5pc, after attracting 7.7pc of first preference votes.

Some candidates face a long wait to discover whether or not they have been elected with counting set to go into a second day across all three centres as transfers are totalled.

Among those who may be left to sweat over the position are Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Green Party NI's Clare Bailey, who are under pressure to retain their seats.

Among the most high profile eliminations so far are the DUP's Peter Weir in Strangford, UUP stalwart Roy Beggs in East Antrim and the SDLP's Dolores Kelly in Upper Bann.

Sinn Féin received 250,388 first-preferences, compared with the 184,002 returned for the DUP and 116,681 for the Alliance Party.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s deputy leader, was elected on the first count in Mid Ulster, with Alliance leader Naomi Long topping the poll in East Belfast. DUP leader Mr Donaldson was elected on the first count in Lagan Valley.

The main nationalist and unionist rivals are obliged to share power under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. But the DUP has said it will no longer do so unless the protocol governing trade with the rest of the UK following its exit from the European Union is totally overhauled.

“Until we get that progress, I made it clear I will not be nominating ministers to the Executive,” DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said.

That raises the prospect of a stalemate with no new government being elected as Britain and the EU are at an impasse on how to remove many of the checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

“I think it is going to be very tight at the end as to who will emerge as the largest party,” Mr Donaldson said. “One of the key messages for me is that unionism simply can’t afford the divisions that exist.”

Ms O’Neill was surrounded by party colleagues and supporters as the result was announced in the Magherafelt count centre in Co Derry.

She received 10,845 first-preference votes and the result was greeted by large cheers in the count centre. Asked about the possibility of her taking the First Minister role, she said: “It is very early to say, let’s get all the votes counted.

“I feel very positive.”

She said Sinn Féin wanted to “together work in partnership with others”.

“That is the only way we will achieve much, much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health ­service.”

Speaking about how the results could affect the possibility of a referendum on Irish reunification, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the BBC: “I believe Irish reunification and a new Ireland is the best opportunity for everybody who lives on this island and we need to talk about that.”

Alliance leader Ms Long, speaking in Belfast, dedicated her victory to her late father-in-law, whose funeral she attended on Thursday’s polling day. “It’s been quite an emotional election campaign for me,” Ms Long said. “I lost my father-in-law in the last few weeks, and we buried him yesterday.

“I just want to dedicate this win to him, because without family I could not do what I do, and without their support I would not be where I am.

“I am just absolutely thrilled that I’ve polled so well and I really look forward to later on today and seeing all my ­colleagues bringing it home.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood appeared to play down expectations for his party as he arrived at Magherafelt count centre.

He said that voters may have “lent” their vote to Sinn Féin.

“It’s going to be a long day and maybe a long night as well,” he said.

“I think there has been a big vote for Sinn Féin on the nationalist side.

“People decided to send a very clear message that nationalists should not be locked out of the First Minister position.

“I understand that motivation and I think a lot of people have lent Sinn Féin their vote.”

But Mr Eastwood said votes were still being counted.

“It is going to be tough for us (the SDLP), because so many people have wanted to send a message to the DUP that nationalists shouldn’t be locked out of the top position,” he said.