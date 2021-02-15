‘His apology is good enough for me’ – Simon Harris expresses confidence in Leo Varadkar despite confidential document leak

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said Leo Varadkar’s apology over leaking a confidential document is “good enough” for him.

Mr Varadkar said in a statement yesterday that he has been advised that he "committed no offence" in leaking a €210m GP contract but that he has offered to meet with gardaí investigating the leak.

In his statement, Mr Varadkar said he has been aware since November that a complaint was made to gardaí about his decision to give the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) document to Dr Maitiu O Tuathail.

Speaking on Clare FM today, Mr Harris said his confidence in the Fine Gael leader remains.

“What happened should not have happened, the Tánaiste apologised for it happening, and that’s good enough for me,” he said.

“While it shouldn’t have been disseminated in the way that it was, I’m pretty confident that all of the salient information was in the public domain.”

Mr Harris has given a statement to gardaí investigating Mr Varadkar’s admission that he leaked a €210m GP contract.

Mr Harris provided gardaí with a signed written statement on his knowledge of the events leading up to Mr Varadkar’s decision to send a copy of the contract to the former National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) Dr Maitiu O Tuathail.

Mr Harris, who was health minister at the time of the leak, is not under investigation and provided the statement to gardaí voluntarily. He was not involved in leaking the contract and was unaware that Mr Varadkar sent the document to Dr O Tuathail in April 2019.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said: “The gardai have to do their job and investigate that complaint. I would expect nothing else.

“They have not been in contact with me about the matter, but I have, through my solicitors, made contact with them and I have offered to meet with them, answer any questions they may have, and provide a statement on the matter.

“The facts are no different to those set out by me in the Dáil last November.

“My legal advice is that I have committed no offence. I look forward to the matter being concluded.

“Given the circumstances, I won’t be making any further comment.”

