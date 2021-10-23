Higher payments for Dubliners, commuter belters and Leesiders in property tax reboot

The clocks go back one hour on Halloween. The people who get up early in the morning will need the daylight to wander around the neighbourhood. No 17 has a Dermot Bannon-style extension, No 43 got a Seomra out the back during lockdown, No 62 has a new Italian paving stone driveway. November 1 is the day when you need to figure out how much your house is worth.

The first property tax valuation in eight years affects every homeowner in the country. Even if you have your payment set up by direct debit or from your wages since 2013, you still have to revalue your home with the taxman.

The Revenue Commissioners leave the wonks of Nphet in the ha’penny place when it comes to modelling, statistics and forecasting. Unlike Nphet, the Revenue are usually right.

The tax authorities have analysed property prices in every road, street, estate, avenue, park and drive in the country. In granular detail, Revenue are providing an estimated property value in 18,600 small areas of the country, right down to estates with 50 houses.

The deep level of micro-analysis of property price data has thrown up estimates in each county of the number of houses that will get an increase or a decrease in their bill – essentially by overperforming or underperforming the market.

The starting point is the interactive map on the Revenue website. But this is just an estimate, it’s still up to you to establish if this reflects the actual price of the house. From there, you can use your own knowledge, go on the Residential Property Price Register to see what price houses in the area have sold for, take a look at what the local auctioneers are selling houses for locally. Once you reckon you’re in the general ballpark, that’s all you need.

Revenue’s bands go up in increments of €87,500. You just need to decide if your house falls into that general area.

The vast majority of homeowners will find they are paying the exact same as they have for the last eight years. However, it’s difficult to determine if you are one of those who will see a difference in your property tax bill.

If you live in Dublin, the commuter belt and Cork, the news is possibly bad. If you live in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, the news is probably good.

Due to an oversight in 2013, or a lack of political will, there was no way to bring in new houses built after the property tax was introduced. That problem is resolved now and 100,000 new or previously exempt properties will now pay for the first time.

The starting point in constructing the new property tax bands was to try to ensure that those already paying property tax would still be paying the same amount. The previous valuation period in 2013 was near the bottom of the market in the economic crash.

Since then, on average across the country, property prices have gone up by about 75pc. The bands are built to ensure someone liable for the average property tax bill of €225 still falls into that space. The bands take account of the increase in the value of your property, while also ensuring you are not penalised, as a result.

In 2013, if your house was worth €125,000, you fell into the €100,000- €150,000 band, with a tax liability of €225. Now that house is worth €218,000, as its value has gone up, so you fall into a new 2021 valuation band of €200,000-€262,500. The property tax bill is the same at €225. However, there are exceptions to the rules and here’s where homeowners will find their bills change. The types of houses to watch our for fall under three guises:

The net gainers

A large number of homeowners, particularly in rural areas will gain from the widening of the net at the bottom of the market. About three-quarters of the houses in the country were worth under €200,000 back in 2013. The new bands bring all those houses now worth under €200,000 into a standalone bottom rate band where your property tax bill is only €90.

Even accounting for house price inflation, a shoal of houses will be fortunate to be caught in this net. Hence, a third of houses in Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan are now looking at reductions, largely by going down to this rate from either €225 or €315.

The ground holders

When the crash happened, the value of some properties went through the floor, as the spectre of negative equity and ghost estates became a fixture of the market. However, the value of some houses fell, but didn’t go through the floor. They retained a solid value and held their ground. When the recovery came, their market value rose, but didn’t rise as much as others as it was starting from a solid base.

Take a house still worth €510,000 back in 2013, when the market bottomed out. It’s not up where it was in Celtic Tiger days but still a sizeable asset with a property tax liability of €945. Now say its value went up by 60pc in the intervening year, bringing its price up to a hefty €816,000. It now moves to a band with a tax bill of €855.

This explains why Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown sees one in eight houses getting a decrease in property tax. It’s not despite having the most expensive average valuation in the country – it’s because of it that those houses are getting a reduction.

The heavy bouncers

By contrast, there are houses that fell dramatically like a stone during the crash and have now bounced back up at an even more rapid pace.

Take a property that dropped to €240,000 during the crash and has now risen to €440,000. The jump has taken it from a bill of €405 to €495. The large number of properties in Dublin, Cork and the commuter belt of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow that are witnessing rises are being trapped here. Compounded by a lack of supply, they are overshooting the average increase.

Remember, it’s not the city or county as a whole. In fact, Dublin City’s price rise in this eight-year period was the lowest in the country. It’s specific areas that Revenue have identified that are paying the bill.

The Revenue estimates again throw up the double whammy problem: Dublin and Cork and their commuter belts obviously have the most expensive property prices in the country – above the national average. As a result, they are already paying higher property taxes based on the value of the asset.

Now the ‘actual capital’ and ‘real capital’ are getting hit again as they account for the majority of homes incurring a property tax rise. Dublin’s four local authorities make up 60pc of the houses getting property tax increases: throw in the commuter belt and it’s 80pc, add in Cork city and county and you reach 90pc.

Already paying far more than their rural neighbours, the imbalance is tilted further towards urban areas in this revaluation.