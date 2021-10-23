| 10.4°C Dublin

Higher payments for Dubliners, commuter belters and Leesiders in property tax reboot

Fionnán Sheahan

Heavy bouncers, net gainers and ground holders defy the rules applied to homeowners, writes Fionnán Sheahan

The clocks go back one hour on Halloween. The people who get up early in the morning will need the daylight to wander around the neighbourhood. No 17 has a Dermot Bannon-style extension, No 43 got a Seomra out the back during lockdown, No 62 has a new Italian paving stone driveway. November 1 is the day when you need to figure out how much your house is worth.

The first property tax valuation in eight years affects every homeowner in the country. Even if you have your payment set up by direct debit or from your wages since 2013, you still have to revalue your home with the taxman.

The Revenue Commissioners leave the wonks of Nphet in the ha’penny place when it comes to modelling, statistics and forecasting. Unlike Nphet, the Revenue are usually right.

