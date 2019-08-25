High-definition TV is driving politicians to opt for beauty treatments

Professor Caitriona Ryan and Dr Nicola Ralph said the politicians cited public "scrutiny" when having procedures.

They were speaking as they launched the Institute of Dermatologists in Ballsbridge, Ireland's first centre of excellence in medical and cosmetic dermatology.

The institute, which caters for men and women, is seen as a step forward for improved regulation in the cosmetics industry in Ireland, where thousands of illegal cosmetic products have been seized at ports in recent years.

Prof Ryan explains how the political clientele reflect a growing trend among men fighting to stay competitive in the workplace.

"Men have become more aware now that appearance can improve confidence, especially when it comes to their career," she said. "It's not so much about vanity as it is about staying competitive. We are seeing a rise of men from professional jobs, particularly those who have to give a lot of presentations, people who are in politics, managing directors and CEOs who need to stay looking fresh and vibrant in their game."

With many older workers retiring later following the recession, latest census data shows the over-65s are the fastest growing population segment in Ireland, an increase projected to continue.

Moves towards increasing the state pension age and the removal of mandatory retirement mean the age profile of the workforce is likely to increase significantly.

But corporate Ireland is lagging behind European neighbours in employing older people.

According to the Central Statistics Office, labour force participation by older people falls far behind the Nordic countries and the UK.

Prof Ryan says men are using Botox to get rid of the "angry" look due to their stronger forehead muscles.

For the five years between 2014 and 2018, sales of Botox for both men and women have increased by 166pc, and are seeing an upsurge this year expected to exceed 240pc by the year's end.

Although male clients originally present for medical procedures such as mole checks and removal, Prof Ryan says they enquire about cosmetic procedures before leaving.

"Men are by far our highest users of IPL laser and ZLipo fat-freezing," says Dr Ralph. "They are concerned about their red complexion and ruddy nose that may give the perception they like their drink when actually they just have what is known as 'the curse of the Celts' - fair Irish skin and rosacea.

"It can give their skin a textural change and your glandular tissue becomes more prominent so your nose is bigger and bumpy, something men refer to as a 'whiskey nose' but which is inaccurately linked to alcohol," she says.

On the numbers seeking fat-freezing procedures, Dr Ralph says: "Because there are more men from their 30s right up into their 60s looking after their health and running triathlons, they are finding that, despite being fit and following the right diet, they can't get rid of this little pouch on their stomach. They ask if there is anything they can do about it and the ZLipo halves that 'skinny fat' with little or no downtime."

The BBC was last week inundated with complaints when Gary Lineker mocked Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy for being bald, telling viewers: "It's a strong start to the Premier League season, real hair-raising stuff at times… unless you're Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy."

Prof Ryan says baldness is no laughing matter for men. "It can be very distressing for young men in particular, who begin to notice it from their 20s on," she says. "They come in to get PRP for the hair loss and the needle we use is so tiny they can go straight back afterwards."

The Institute of Dermatologists, which has six consultant dermatologists and two consultant plastic surgeons under one roof, also has a 3D camera which allows clients to take a 360-degree look at their appearance with shots of what they will look like once they undergo treatment.

Dr Ryan says it eradicates the guesswork and surprise element from cosmetic work. She says: "Sometimes people are upset. We are not all symmetrical and you don't see yourself the way everyone else sees you, so when they see a sculpture version of themselves they can get taken aback. They might say 'I didn't realise my jawline was that bad' but when you look in the mirror you are only seeing yourself head on, not as others see you.

"It's very important for us to do it medically and legally but it also allows us to set realistic expectations and to inform patients what the best treatments are for them rather than going for the latest fad."

Sunday Independent