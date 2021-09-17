High moral ground always a risky strategy in politics says Green leader Eamon Ryan after Zapponegate debacle

Green party leader Eamon Ryan has said one lesson he has learned over years in politics is to “be aware of the high moral ground” when asked how frustrating it is to be a party to a Government that has been mired in controversy for months.

Speaking in the wake of the Katherine Zappone debacle which embroiled senior Cabinet members Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, and led to criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin for his handling of it, as well as allegations of Cabinet leaks and a sting operation, Minister Ryan said it is important “to be upfront with your colleagues”.

“The next week you could have made a mistake. So you need to rectify mistakes and to learn from them. But being ‘higher than thou’ or ‘mightier than thou’ is not very clever, because you can be at the other end of it the next week,” he said, speaking at the launch of a system of variable speed limits and other measures to make the M50 motorway safer.

Read More

He defended the Government despite the negative press, which also included Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attending a music festival in London while the Electric Picnic festival here was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

“It's my experience that we’re in a very well functioning government. I was there in Government Buildings until about eight or nine last night in various cabinet subcommittees on economic recovery. And we're managing that and I think we’re managing it well,” he said.

“We managed the Covid crisis in a way that was collegiate, and that worked well with our public health advisers. And we're going to do the same now in tackling the housing crisis and the climate crisis.”

“Yes, the Zappone incident was very unfortunate, and we went through a Dáil debate that was so rancorous the other night in my mind, but the core business of government, in addressing the real interest to people in this country, is a very well functioning government,” he added.

Asked if the resignation of Marc MacSharry from Fianna Fáil on the night of a no-confidence vote in Simon Coveney, and the decision earlier in the year of former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to leave politics, left the Green Party with better sway in government, Minister Ryan said negotiation abilities are not all down to numbers.

“It goes back to winning the argument. You want reason on your side. There's no point someone banging someone over the head saying ‘we have to get this through’ because we just have numbers one way or the other. You win the argument by saying this is going be good for the people and good for our country,” he said.

Asked how a flagged increase in carbon tax in the upcoming budget might be viewed by people who have already seen inflation in fuel prices, Minister Ryan said it was agreed in government that the revenues raised in the carbon tax will be ring-fenced to be used to protect people against fuel poverty and improve people's homes to make sure they're energy efficient.

“It will go to farmers across this country so that they can get paid properly for looking after nature. Revenue that's raised from the carbon tax goes straight back into helping people. And that's why it's the right course, and why we put into legislation that it will go up every year gradually. It was agreed in law last year that it’s done on an annual basis on a gradual increase and that the revenue is hypothecated,” he said.