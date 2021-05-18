Here’s what we know so far about the Government plan to crack down on cuckoo funds 

THE Government is due to announce long-awaited plans to crackdown on so-called cuckoo funds bulk buying homes in new housing estates. Here’s what we know so far about what ministers are proposing to do.

In recent weeks, there has been controversy over cuckoo funds buying up large numbers of houses in new estates. While the issue of investment funds buying up homes to lease has been around for years, there was a major outcry after the Business Post reported earlier this month that one fund bought the majority of homes in the 170-home Mullen Park estate in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Why are they called cuckoo funds?

These institutional investors are seen by critics as pushing first-time buyers out of the market like birds that push other birds’ eggs out of their nests and move in.

Read More

So what is happening today?

In addition to its usual weekly meeting on Tuesday morning, Cabinet ministers will meet virtually at 6pm to consider proposals to address this issue. The virtual meeting will take place once the plans are finalised and agreed by the three Coalition leaders.

What do we know about the proposals so far?

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is likely to seek approval to issue a circular to local authorities. This would effectively ban them from granting planning permission for housing developments, which could be sold in bulk, to investment funds in commuter belt areas.

The circular will work on a density basis where bulk purchases would still be allowed in high density areas like city centres. This would mean funds would still be allowed to buy up apartment blocks. The Government believes that this is necessary, otherwise these homes would not be built.

Mr O’Brien is also proposing to amend the Affordable Housing Bill to the effect that “between 30pc to 50pc” of future housing estates be available for first-time buyers only.

This would build on existing law that stipulates 10pc of homes in estates must be designated for social housing and 10pc for affordable housing. Mr O’Brien was already planning to amend this law, known as Part V, to increase the affordable housing provision to 20pc.

Theoretically, this could mean up to 80pc of homes on future developments would be reserved for social and affordable housing and first-time buyers. But given these changes will only apply to new developments, the impact of Mr O’Brien’s proposal will not be felt for a number of years.

Is the Government going to do anything that might have an impact now?

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is proposing changes to the tax code that remain a closely-guarded secret. But while the exact details are unclear, it is thought that this will involve raising stamp duty on the bulk purchase of new homes.

This would require a financial resolution in the Dáil. Government sources say the exact details of the stamp duty change, which is market-sensitive information, will be outlined on Tuesday evening and that a Dáil vote on the resolution will take place on Wednesday.

If passed, the changes to stamp duty would come into effect from midnight on Wednesday and have an immediate impact on the tax bill facing funds who want to bulk-buy homes.

But will any of these changes make homes more affordable for aspiring first-time buyers?

Mr O’Brien says these measures will help to “level the playing pitch” for first-time buyers, but the opposition are pretty scathing so far.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said that any changes must apply to existing developments and argues there are ways to do this without falling foul of constitutional issues around property rights. People Before Profit have called for cuckoo funds to be banned outright from the housing market, but the Government believes they are ultimately necessary to deliver much-needed housing supply.

All parties agree that the only way to solve the crisis is increasing the supply of new housing, but they remain deeply divided on how exactly to do it, which means many aspiring homeowners are left waiting.