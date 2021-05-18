| 10.9°C Dublin

Here’s what we know so far about the Government plan to crack down on cuckoo funds 

Hugh O'Connell

THE Government is due to announce long-awaited plans to crackdown on so-called cuckoo funds bulk buying homes in new housing estates. Here’s what we know so far about what ministers are proposing to do.

What is the issue the Government is trying to address?

In recent weeks, there has been controversy over cuckoo funds buying up large numbers of houses in new estates. While the issue of investment funds buying up homes to lease has been around for years, there was a major outcry after the Business Post reported earlier this month that one fund bought the majority of homes in the 170-home Mullen Park estate in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

