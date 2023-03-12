| 12°C Dublin

‘He’ll go to Beijing, but not Birr’ – Eamon Ryan ‘snubs’ farmers worried over re-wetting of bogs

Campaigners fear Bord na Móna plans could leave their land sodden and ruin their livelihoods

Farmers Pat O'Brien and Michael Guinan. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon Expand

Farmers Pat O'Brien and Michael Guinan. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

Wayne O'Connor

Farmers concerned about plans to re-wet midlands bogs say they were snubbed by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who declined to meet them about the project.

Mr Ryan was invited to attend a public meeting in Tullamore, Co Offaly, at a date of his convenience, according to correspondence seen by the Sunday Independent.

