Helen McEntee’s husband takes six months parental leave as she returns to Leinster House

Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s husband has taken six months of parental leave to mind their new baby as she returns to work in Leinster House.

Paul Hickey said he hopes by speaking about going on parental leave that other men will follow suit and that companies will facilitate it.

The father has been given six months paid parental leave from his employer, pharmaceutical company Novartis Ireland.

When the couple's son Michael was born last April, the Minister for Justice was the first-ever cabinet minister to give birth during her term in office.

The couple met while they were both working in Leinster House, Mr Hickey was a parliamentary assistant to Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh. They then married in 2017.

Mr Hickey said he believes sharing parental leave for the first year of a child's life could improve gender equality in the workplace.

"Men kick on in their careers, and women take time off and then they don’t get to catch up,” he told the Business Post.

"I think parity of leave for parents is an essential ingredient for gender equality in the workplace.”

While the father received supportive comments from his colleagues and the public, Mr Hickey said he did encounter some scepticism from men who were “scoffing” at his decision to take parental leave.

"You won’t get equality until that thinking changes,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m being hugely courageous because I have the security of tenure in work and the support of my management to do it.”

Mr Hickey said he’s “very grateful” that his employer gives all new mothers and fathers six months paid parental leave.

"I am grateful to Novartis, I feel very fortunate that I’m in the kind of employment where this is a possibility. There are people in more precarious situations who are less fortunate that I am.”