Helen McEntee tells US tourists Ireland is safe ‘for the most part’

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has told US visitors to Ireland that “for the most part” it is a safe country after the American Embassy warned citizens to be extra vigilant when visiting.

The minister was also forced to defend her photo opportunity with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe outside a Dublin Garda Station after a violent attack on a US citizen.

Ms McEntee also revealed she is “out and about” without her garda protection in the capital on a “regular basis” despite the sensitive nature of her office.

The US Embassy in Dublin told tourists to exercise good personal security and “keep a low profile” when visiting parts of Ireland they are unfamiliar with.

The warning followed the violent attack of US citizen Stephen Termini on Dublin’s Talbot Street.

Ms McEntee was asked what she would tell tourists visiting Ireland in the wake of the US travel advice.

“We welcome all tourists and we want people to know that, for the most part, Ireland as a country and our cities are safe,” she said.

“There are problems no different to any other country and we update our our advice to people travelling from here and other countries update their advice,” she added.

She said the Government has “acknowledged” that there have been problems and is now seeking to reassure people that they are “doing absolutely everything possible to respond to those challenges”.

Ms McEntee also defended the photo opportunity organised by her department outside Store Street Garda Station the day after the attack of Mr Termini.

“The reason I was there was to meet with Assistant Commissioner Willis; it was to meet with the Chief Superintendent Paddy McMenamin, it was to, I suppose, have a discussion with them as to how the incident that had happened only a few days previously was being dealt with and to speak to them about policing in general within the city and that was my focus on my priority,” she said.

The minister was visiting garda stations in Mayo amid growing public unrest over the increasing violence on the streets of cities and towns across the country.

Ms McEntee also revealed she is regularly “out and about” in Dublin City Centre without any garda protection.

“I lived in Dublin for years, socialised in Dublin, still have a lot of friends in Dublin. I'm out and about without members of An Garda Siochana and I do that on a regular basis,” she said.

As Justice Minister, Ms McEntee is eligible for around the clock garda protection.