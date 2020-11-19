Helen McEntee bows to pressure and will take Dáil questions on Séamus Woulfe's Supreme Court appointment

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has bowed to Opposition pressure and said she will take questions in the Dáil on the appointment of Fine Gael supporting Attorney General Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

Ms McEntee has written to the Dáil’s Business Committee seeking to reschedule ministerial questions she was due to take in December to a time suiting TDs who wish to question her on the controversy.

The request comes after the Taoiseach and Tánaiste insisted for two weeks that she should not be questioned on the appointment of Justice Woufle.

In her letter to the Dáil Business Committee, Ms McEntee said as Minister for Justice it is her “duty to respect the independence of the judiciary, a cornerstone of our State and system of government”

“I and the Government have grave concerns that the manner of Dáil debate being proposed by the Opposition on judicial appointments could generate inappropriate comment around serving judges on the floor of the House,” she said.

“The concerns as outlined by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste this week are shared across Government,” she added.

However, Ms McEntee said she is also conscious of her responsibility to be accountable to the Dáil.

“Deputies can table parliamentary questions and oral questions to me and Government colleagues on numerous issues,” she said.

“I would ask the business committee to reschedule my next session of oral ministerial questions, currently due to take place on December 15, to a date that meets the satisfaction of members.

“The process of oral questions will ensure that members can raise concerns across numerous issues within the parameters of normal parliamentary procedures,” she added.

Online Editors