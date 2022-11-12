| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Helen McEntee and female ministers made to wait for Cabinet safety nod, as Government top jobs kept for the boys

Fionnán Sheahan

Stephen Donnelly being on naughty or nice list is only gift of Christmas reshuffle

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is going on maternity leave in the next few weeks Expand
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney Expand

Close

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is going on maternity leave in the next few weeks

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is going on maternity leave in the next few weeks

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

/

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is going on maternity leave in the next few weeks

In any other workplace in the land it would be against the law not to guarantee a woman heading on maternity leave a return to her existing job. The Justice Minister is the exception.

Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave two weeks from today, slightly earlier than flagged. Her baby is due next month, so she will be back to work sometime in May.

Most Watched

Privacy