Helen McEntee and female ministers made to wait for Cabinet safety nod, as Government top jobs kept for the boys

In any other workplace in the land it would be against the law not to guarantee a woman heading on maternity leave a return to her existing job. The Justice Minister is the exception.

Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave two weeks from today, slightly earlier than flagged. Her baby is due next month, so she will be back to work sometime in May.

Due to complex Constitutional consideration, a colleague will cover her portfolio in her absence. A Cabinet reshuffle the week before Christmas, though, means there’s no certainty where she will come back to.

However, a number of her male colleagues have already got the official nod. The Government confirmed last week that Paschal Donohoe is becoming Public Expenditure Minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed his confidence in Darragh O’Brien staying as Housing Minister.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar proclaimed his adoration of Simon Coveney this week, describing how he couldn’t have “a more loyal, more trusting, more competent, more capable deputy”. Speaking on The Indo Daily podcast, he said Coveney “certainly is” keeping his Cabinet seat.

Expand Close Varadkar proclaimed his adoration of Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire / Facebook

Whatsapp Varadkar proclaimed his adoration of Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire

The expectation is McEntee will definitely stay in Cabinet and return to the Department of Justice. “It’s pretty clear that she is a confidante of Leo’s and they have worked closely now for several years. I can’t imagine there being any debate over that,” a source close to Varadkar said.

But McEntee is not getting the public declaration. Notably, none of the female ministers have been told yet there’s room at the inn for them in the Christmas reshuffle.

And the top roles of Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Finance, Public Expenditure, Housing and Climate will all remain jobs for the boys. No women need apply. The shape of the reshuffled Cabinet looks distinctly like the current one with “stability” being the buzzword.

“It’s going to be as boring as f***. But boring is good too. Just look at the UK and all the turmoil. Even now, Rishi Sunak has ministers coming and going,” a source close to the Taoiseach said, in reference to Tory minister Gavin Williamson resigning this week from the government of the third British Prime Minister in two months.

Much to the chagrin of some on the backbenches and grassroots, the Fine Gael leadership triumvirate which made a hames of the last general election will remain for the next runout. Varadkar, Coveney and Donohoe will try, try, try again.

Senior Government sources say “colleagues find him difficult” and there are views about him having “lost the dressing room”

With McEntee also remaining, that leaves Heather Humphreys and Simon Harris at Cabinet level, with neither tipped for the chop. The Government Chief Whip’s job is the only prize on offer.

The Coalition party leaders have yet to sit down and thrash out any swaps of portfolios, beyond the obvious top four jobs rotating.

Expand Close Minister Heather Humphreys is not tipped for the chop / Facebook

Whatsapp Minister Heather Humphreys is not tipped for the chop

The Green Party has nailed its position to the mast, with party leader Eamon Ryan saying the junior coalition party wants to keep its current three portfolios.

But there are suggestions that Ryan’s Environment, Climate and Communications portfolio, which also includes transport and energy, is too unwieldy.

Likewise, Roderic O’Gorman’s Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth has turned into the refugee crisis emergency unit. The talks will cover whether a rebalance is required, with elements being removed from either of those two departments.

Over on the Fianna Fáil side, it’s a similar story with not much movement. The table planning begins with Martin deciding if he wants Foreign Affairs, again, or Business – again. Michael McGrath is a definite for Finance Minister and held his ground firmly during the schemozzle over Donohoe going again for the Eurogroup presidency.

Expand Close Michael McGrath (left) is a definite for finance minister / Facebook

Whatsapp Michael McGrath (left) is a definite for finance minister

McGrath won and Donohoe is chancing his arm to see if he can get a second stint as chair of the Eurozone finance ministers as a second Irish attendee. It’s a risky strategy.

O’Brien has been ratified by Martin to stay in Housing, but Varadkar has signalled he wants changes to the building plans and the focus will shift next year to throwing money and tax breaks at developers to get houses built.

Norma Foley is a Martin loyalist and viewed as steady as Education Minister. Charlie McConalogue has played a clever game as Agriculture Minister, keeping the farmers at bay, so a demotion is considered undeserved.

The spotlight falls so on Stephen Donnelly and whether he’s on Martin’s naughty or nice list. Here, opinion is firmly divided.

Senior Government sources say “colleagues find him difficult” and there are views about him having “lost the dressing room” in the Department of Health and HSE.

Certainly, there is an expectation in the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that he is gone, but nobody close to the leadership is betting on that. Yet there are said to be possible replacements in Jack Chambers, primarily, but Dara Calleary is also back in the frame with Mary Butler an outsider.

Expand Close Jack Chambers may find himself succeeding Stephen Donnelly. Picture: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp Jack Chambers may find himself succeeding Stephen Donnelly. Picture: Steve Humphreys

The swapover of Taoiseach will take place now in a special sitting of the Dáil on Saturday, December 17.

After returning from his final EU summit the previous night, Martin will go to Áras an Uachtaráin that morning to formally resign.

TDs will then nominate candidates for Taoiseach with the Coalition putting forward Varadkar. Depending on how the procedures and votes flow, the Opposition may also be able to put names forward, such as Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin. But it’s a done deal.

The new Taoiseach then goes off to inform his ministers of their appointments and will return to the Dáil with his Cabinet marching in behind him.

The junior ministerial appointments are expected to be announced in the days before Christmas. Unless there is much "Bah Humbug” and then the second tier will be put off until after the New Year to keep everyone behaving.