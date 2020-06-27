Helen McEntee and Catherine Martin among six women appointed to Cabinet

Helen McEntee is the new Minister for Justice (PA)

Helen McEntee has been given a major career boost with her appointment as Minister for Justice.

She is among six female minsters appointed to Cabinet positions today. Four women have been given senior roles while another two have been given super junior ministries which will see them sit at Cabinet.

Read More

Ms McEntee served as Minister of State for European Affairs in the last Dail but her promotion will see her now sitting at the Cabinet table.

The Meath East TD played a pivotal role during Brexit negotiations along side Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and his deputy leader Simon Coveney.

Ms McEntee’s promotion is among a number of significant Cabinet appointments following the election of Fianna Fáil leader as Taoiseach.

Among Mr Martin’s appointments to Cabinet was first-time TD for Kerry Norma Foley, who will be the new Minister for Education.

Meanwhile, Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin will be Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport.

Heather Humphreys will become Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs after stepping down from her role in the Department of Business.

In another surprising moving Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett will be Super Junior Minister in Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity .

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton was also appointed as a super junior for transport aviation and marine.

Read More

Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly will replace his constituency rival Fine Gael minister Simon Harris in the Department of Health. Mr Harris was moved to the new Department of Higher Education, Research Innovation.

Barry Cowen has been appointed to the Department of Agriculture and Darragh O’Brien will be Minister for Housing. Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary was appointed as chief whip.

Paschal Donohoe will remain Finance Minister and Simon Coveney will stay in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport.

Dublin West TD Roderic O’ Gorman will be Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Online Editors