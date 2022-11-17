Heather Humphreys to cover justice portfolio when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave next week

SOCIAL Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is set to take over from Helen McEntee as Justice Minister when she goes on maternity leave next week, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Under plans that still need to be signed off by the three Coalition leaders, Ms Humphreys will take on the Justice portfolio until at least the Cabinet reshuffle that is due to take place on December 17 when the Taoiseach’s office rotates from Micheál Martin to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Ms Humphreys previously stood in for Ms McEntee as Justice Minister when she last went on maternity leave for six months between April and November 2021 and Mr Varadkar is understood to have asked the Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister to do so again.

The Fine Gael leader revealed on Wednesday that he has decided on who will take Ms McEntee’s place during the period between her going on leave and the Cabinet reshuffle - but declined to reveal their identity, saying he needed to “run it by” the Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan.

“It's quite a short period between when she takes maternity leave and when the cabinet reshuffle occurs. So we'll appoint a minister to cover for her in that period, but I don’t intend it will be me,” Mr Varadkar said at Government Buildings on Wednesday.

“The ministers concerned know, but it’s not a unilateral decision for me to make. I have to run it by the Taoiseach and Minister Ryan and because we’ve all been coming and going and travelling a lot in the last two weeks, we actually haven’t had a chance to meet in person other than the Cabinet meeting.

“So hopefully, I'll be able to clarify that on Monday.”

A Fine Gael source said on Wednesday evening: “Heather has obviously filled in the justice role before.

"She was a steady hand and did some good stuff particularly around outdoor dining and the vintners.

"So it makes sense for the Tánaiste to put her back there until the reshuffle to keep the ship steady.”

The last time she took maternity leave, Ms McEntee’s main ministerial responsibilities were temporarily assigned to Ms Humphreys with other elements of her portfolio assigned to Ministers of State James Browne and Hildegarde Naughton.

It is still unclear whether Fine Gael will retain the justice portfolio in the wider reshuffle due to take place next month.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Ms McEntee has said she would like to see a referendum pass which would allow for an increase in the number of Cabinet ministers from 15, paving the way for future ministers to take maternity leave.

There is currently work underway within Government to provide for maternity leave for councillors and TDs, however, a referendum would be required for such provisions to be put in place permanently for ministers.

“I think it is important that, irrespective of whatever position you’re in, that you have an entitlement to maternity leave,” Ms McEntee said.

“I would like to ensure that women who come after me and there will be many more after me, that they have the entitlement to take maternity leave that doesn’t require a special arrangement, so yes, I would like to see it happen.”