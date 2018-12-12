Healy-Rae expansion: Jackie Jnr runs in Kerry

The name Jackie Healy-Rae will appear on a ballot paper again after his grandson, Jackie Jnr, confirmed he will contest next year's local elections.

The 23-year-old said he would run a campaign based on similar principles to his father Michael and uncle Danny, but with a few key differences.

He said he was a firm believer in climate change - Danny once famously said he believed God controls the weather - and he is willing to "butt heads" with his father and uncle on issues they don't agree on.

Jackie Jnr will run in the new Castleisland Municipal District.

"I have always wanted to do it and had an interest in politics," he told the Irish Independent.

"We are trying to provide a better political service for the people of Kerry."

