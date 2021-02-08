Healthcare workers experiencing severe burnout as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out branded ‘haphazard’ by INMO

Healthcare workers are experiencing severe burnout as they face into the second year of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Oireachtas Health Committee will be told.

In a series of statements nurses, doctors and hospital consultants detail the extreme pressure they are being put under as they battle to save the lives of people infected by the virus.

The Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO) will tell the committee that a survey of their members found 82pc of respondents said the “experience of Covid-19 had a negative impact on their mental health”.

Read More

Meanwhile, nine out of 10 nurses and midwives described feeling “mentally exhausted” when off-duty since the pandemic commenced.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha also branded the HSE’s vaccination programme “haphazard” in her opening statement to the committee.

“The roll-out commenced in a haphazard manner, not focused on the locations or workplaces with the highest infections or geographically bordering areas with high community infection,” she said.

“Put simply, the vaccines' initial distribution seemed to be based on the HSE's administrative areas, rather than by where the virus was most prevalent.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Owens of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said it is “deplorable” that is has been almost a year since the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Ireland and there has been “no substantial and systemic action” taken to address a recruitment crisis in the health service.

“As a consequence, our waiting lists have grown and stress and burnout is prevalent among the medical workforce,” he said.

He said there is “no doubt” staffing shortages are impacting significantly on the mental health of medics.

“Long working hours, excessive workload, redeployment, requirements to cover for absent colleagues, inability to get proper rest and take proper breaks, and difficulties in accessing childcare are all contributing to high rates of stress and burnout among doctors,” he warned.

Mr Owens said “morale is at an all-time low” among public health specialists and it “beggars belief” they would have to ballot for industrial action during a pandemic to have their “long-running grievances considered in a serious fashion”.

Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) vice president Prof Rob Landers will tell the committee a shortage of consultants has “resulted in excessive workloads being carried by understaffed medical and surgical teams to the detriment of patients”.

“This has not only meant the curtailment of services to patients, but it has necessitated doctors working additional hours on top of their full week and already onerous on-call rosters at night and weekends,” Prof Landers said.

He said it is “vital” that primary and secondary schools are reopened for the children of all healthcare workers as is the case in the UK and Northern Ireland.

“Also, financial support should be provided to pay for the increased child-minding needs that have arisen due to reduced school hours,” he added.

Prof Landers said a “large majority” of respondents to a survey of his members said that Covid-19 has a “moderate or severe impact on their workload, general wellbeing and mental health”.

“More than one fifth of respondents are experiencing symptoms of burnout and work-related stress. This includes feelings of physical exhaustion, mental exhaustion, feelings of detachment from their work and feelings of reduced professional ability or accomplishment,” he added.

He also said more than a quarter of his members said ‘Long Covid’ appears to be prevalent among staff who have contracted the disease and is a major concern for them.

Read More

Online Editors