Health Minister Stephen Donnelly withdraws Covid-19 risk comparison to trampolining

The Minister for Health has retracted an interview statement in which he compared the Covid-19 threat to children to the “inherently risky” business of trampolining.

Stephen Donnelly was widely mocked for equating the coronavirus to back-garden bouncing, but today he revealed it had come into his head during a television interview because one of his children had broken an arm after coming off a trampoline.

“I wasn’t for a moment, suggesting that the risks were comparable at all, but I understand that in an environment where people are really very worried, it did cause anxiety,” Mr Donnelly said.

The Minister gave a television interview to Zara King of Virgin Media last week in which he said that the return to school was a matter of a balance of risk. Activities with inherent risk included driving and trampolining, he said.

Mr Donnelly was appearing before the Oireachtas committee looking at the Covid-19 response.

He made space available in his appearance before the committee to formally withdraw the comment, while expressing regret.

“It was in my head because one of my kids broke their arm recently enough while trampolining,” he said. “I certainly didn’t want to add to anyone’s anxiety.”

He said there was good news from the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland who have given a view that the vast majority of children who get the virus do not develop severe illness .

It also appears to be the case for children with underlying health problems, he said.

These children may get an infection with very few symptoms at all or experience an illness no worse than the seasonal flu.

Those children may be taking medications which affect their immune system also do not appear to have an increased risk from Covid-19

“We are all worried I am sending my own children back to school tomorrow.But there is good positive news from the experts on this.”

He said Ireland like every other country is trying to figure out how to balance the risk in society .

Online Editors