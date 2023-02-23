Health Minister Stephen Donnelly amends his entry to the Register of Members’ Interests

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has moved to amend his statement of holdings in the latest Register of Members’ Interests, published this week by the Oireachtas.

Mr Donnelly apologised for his forgetfulness in failing to list an apartment in Sandyford, Co Dublin, which he lets out.

He explained he had overlooked listing the property because he had become an accidental landlord in the wake of the financial collapse.

He was the most senior officeholder to admit deficiencies in his public statement of holdings, designed to allow for scrutiny against any possible conflict of interest in his role as TD and minister.

It followed property and disclosure controversies that have led to the resignations of former ministers Robert Troy and Damien English.

He also lists a house at Clara, Co Offaly, which is being let out and which he previously declared.

A feature of the latest register is the number of TDs who appear to have divested themselves of shareholdings or other interests as a precaution against accidental non-disclosure.

At the same time there is a big increase in TDs listing their unpaid charity work or role as volunteer directors in community enterprises, such as local drug task forces.

Party leaders Micheál Martin, Ivana Bacik and Mary Lou McDonald list no forms of wealth external to their public service, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lists only his Castleknock flat, where he no longer lives and which is now vacant.

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure, who was recently forced to amend election returns with SIPO, the Standards in Public Office Commission, is now forced to list a property that belonged to his late mother, whose death last year grieved him a great deal.

He lists the home in Blanchardstown, “home of deceased mother - property is currently in probate. Planned sale of property to be processed shortly.” Mr Donohoe also holds shares in Proctor & Gamble.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is accommodating Ukrainian refugees, his returns show, despite he and his brother, Danny Healy-Rae TD, protesting the large number of Ukrainians and asylum seekers being settled in Kerry.

He has said there is no inconsistency.

He lists 17 apartments and houses, owned by Roughty Properties Ltd, of which he is a director, named after a local river.

He is contracted for accommodation by the Department of Integration, the register revealed.

Last month Mr Healy-Rae said there was an over-concentration of people seeking international protection in Kerry.

He accommodates Ukrainians, and these effectively are all other asylum seekers from outside the European Union.

“I can understand why people are coming from Ukraine,” he said.

A director of four companies, he is involved in contracts with Kerry County Council for HAP accomodation and the supply of diesel.

Robert Troy, who resigned as minister last August, has included ownership of additional property in the latest register of returns. He now has full or partial ownership of six residences, some of which are divided further into rental units.

Damien English resigned as a minister for a false statement to his local authority when seeking to build a new house.

His property declaration remains unchanged.

Dublin Mid-West’s Emer Higgins declares shares in PayPal, which she held prior to being elected a TD.

It arises from her past employment.

Independent TD Marc MacSharry declares: “As per 2017 and 2018 returns, I am now no longer the beneficial owner of any property in line with terms of judicial order for separation Dec. 2016.”

Among the apparently richest TDs, by extent of landholdings and stocks, are Richard Bruton of Fine Gael and Sean Haughey of Fianna Fáil.