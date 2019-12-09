Health Minister Simon Harris calls on Dara Murphy to pay back some of his Dáil salary

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has called on former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy to pay back some of the money he was paid during the years he was largely absent from the Dáil.

Mr Harris has become the first senior Fine Gael minister to call on Mr Murphy to pay back some of the money he has been paid by the Oireachtas in recent years. He also said there needs to be an investigation into the matter.

“I think he should (pay it back) but I think before you and I decide what that level should be, I think it would be useful for somebody who’s not you or I to have a look at this," Mr Harris said.

"And, whilst he’s no longer a member of Dáil Eireann, my understanding is that all expenses for any TD are still auditable for up to five years.

"All of us get that information every year when we make a declaration that says it’s auditable for up to five years, even when you’re not a TD any longer,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the European People’s Party (EPP), Fine Gael’s EU grouping, while serving as a TD for the past two years.

He has been largely absent from the Dáil and his constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year.

Mr Murphy resigned as a TD for Cork North-Central last week to take up a new €150,000-per-year job in the European Commission.

Mr Harris also joined growing calls for an overhaul of the TDs’ expenses system with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar calling for reforms last week.

The Health Minister said he would like to see “politicians have no role whatsoever in their own expenses”, adding; “I think that’s the point the Taoiseach was making.”

“In other jurisdictions, I think in the UK, as well as part of their overhaul they actually have a separate body. That could perhaps be the Standards in Public Office [Commission] or there may be a more appropriate one but politicians shouldn’t be deciding the rules in relation to politicians’ expenses - and that’s the point the Taoiseach was making,” he added.

Mr Harris said there had been some reforms to expenses in recent years, but that he wanted to see more done.

He was speaking at the launch of research into e-cigarette flavours and packaging by the Irish Heart Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

