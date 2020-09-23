Health Minister Donnelly continues to work from home eight days after testing negative for Covid-19

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly is continuing to work from home eight days after testing negative for Covid-19 as he is still unwell.

Mr Donnelly has dialled into two Cabinet meetings via video and phone link in the last five days from his home in Wicklow where he has been based since he began showing symptoms of the virus on Tuesday of last week.

He is one of four members of the Cabinet who is currently restricting their movements or isolating as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“The Minister tested negative for Covid last week. He followed the public health protocols and self- isolated afterwards. He has been sick and so continued with his full programme of work from home this week," a spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said on Wednesday.

It is understood Mr Donnelly's illness is not serious and it is hoped he can return to work in the Department of Health next week.

Mr Donnelly began showing symptoms of the virus following the Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle last Tuesday, September 15.

His Covid scare prompted a series of dramatic events with the Dáil temporarily closed and all Cabinet ministers told to restrict their movements.

Mr Donnelly subsequently tested negative for the virus later that day and ministers were told they could resume their work. However, the Fianna Fáil Minister has continued to work from home as he has been sick.

Elsewhere, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is also restricting his movements after he learned one of his Eurogroup colleagues, France's Bruno Le Maire, tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is partially restricting his movements after returning from a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels earlier this week.

Mr Coveney was tested on re-entry. Once the re-entry test is negative he will be able to work in his Department and attend the Oireachtas as an office holder, a source close to the Minister said.

He will be tested again after seven days and will continue to restrict his movement from social settings. Mr Coveney is particpating in a number video meetings connected to Ireland's UN Security Council seat.

Online Editors