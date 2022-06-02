Health Minister accused of causing 'untold' hurt to families with children born through surrogacy

STEPHEN Donnelly has been accused of going on an “ill-informed” solo run, causing “untold” hurt to families with children born through surrogacy.

The health minister was criticised by TDs and senators after he suggested that international surrogacy may not be regulated under a new law, and that trying to legislate for the issue was delaying a long-awaited law to publicly fund IVF.

Speaking in the Seanad last night, Mr Donnelly said that an upcoming Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) bill was “not originally envisaged to include international surrogacy”. He also said: “And it would be law by now if we hadn’t stopped it.”

A special committee is currently considering international surrogacy and how to regulate it. It is due to publish a report before the end of the summer.

TDs and senators sitting on the committee had believed that their recommendations would be included in the new AHR bill. However, Mr Donnelly told the Seanad that amending the law for international surrogacy could be done “at any time” and that the AHR bill could not be paused “indefinitely”.

“[The AHR bill] has been years in the making, it’s urgently required, regardless of international surrogacy, it’s urgently required for people in Ireland,” said Mr Donnelly.

"We need to regulate this sector domestically. It’s at committee, and it has been paused. I was asked to stop it for several months, I’ve stopped it for several months. But I’m very keen that we get going with the AHR bill quickly.”

At a meeting this morning, the international surrogacy committee called on Mr Donnelly to appear before it to explain his remarks. Mary Seery Kearney, a Fine Gael senator who had her own daughter via surrogacy, said Mr Donnelly’s remarks “caused absolutely untold hurt and upset amongst families with children via surrogacy.”

“Children who are in urgent need to have the protections of the full legal relationship with their parents are not an inconvenience,” Ms Seery Kearney said. “Women who have had health difficulties and have had to avail of surrogacy in order to grow their families, and and did so lawfully in other jurisdictions, are not an inconvenience.

“Same-sex couples who require legislative support in order to grow their families are not an inconvenience, and yesterday was the beginning of Pride month. So happy Pride, by the way, to all the people who were devastated and upset by his remarks there as well.”

She said the recommendations of the international surrogacy committee would have to be included in the upcoming AHR bill. Ms Seery Kearney added that the committee had heard evidence that the state could cover the cost of IVF for families before the AHR bill was passed.

“Perhaps if [Mr Donnelly] informed himself on the actual workings of this committee and the witnesses to it… rather than making wild, ill-informed statements as he did yesterday, he might actually have seen that there is a solution to his ribbon cutting ambition,” she said.

Ms Seery Kearney said she was sure that the remarks were a “solo run” by the minister.

Kathleen Funchion, the Sinn Féin TD who also sits on the committee, said she “literally couldn’t believe” Mr Donnelly’s remarks. She said she was “sick” of the committee being accused of delaying a bill, which has been in pre-legislative scrutiny for the last five years.

Jennifer Whitmore, the chair of the committee, said that she believed Mr Donnelly was “moving the goalposts” at a late stage.