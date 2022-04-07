Health Department refuses to say who signed off on TCD role for Tony Holohan

CMO Dr Tony Holohan will take up position with Trinity College Dublin in July while still receiving €187,000 salary. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Department of Health has refused to answer questions about who signed off on Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to a newly created role in Trinity College while continuing to fund his €187,000 public service salary.

The chief medical officer will take up a role as a Trinity Professor of Health Strategy and Leadership in July, with his salary and pension funded by the department, which is under pressure to spend its money on expertise to reform the ailing health service.

Facing questions yesterday at an Oireachtas Health Committee meeting, department secretary-general Robert Watt revealed Dr Holohan’s new role would be of “indefinite duration”, but did not provide an answer on who signed off on the CMO’s move.

Mr Watt was himself at the centre of a storm over an €81,000 pay rise he deferred during the pandemic and then took after taking up the top job in Health, bringing his salary to €295,000.

Senior politicians yesterday expressed their disquiet around the circumstances of Dr Holohan’s appointment .Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said yesterday: “It would normally be the case the host body that is receiving the services of someone would pay the salary.

“So we need to just work through and clarify with the Department of Health some of specifics around it. There are questions.”

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the issue could have been “handled better”.

And Higher Education Minister Simon Harris called for “clarity and information” around the appointment.

He said while nobody questions the merits of the appointment of Dr Holohan to the academic post, questions need to be answered.

Read More

The Department of Health press office did not respond when asked who signed off on the decision to pay Dr Holohan’s salary during his tenure in Trinity and also if representations were made on his behalf to the university.

It came on another bad day for the Department of Health, whose officials appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Their presentation dismayed members, who saw a watered-down version of Sláintecare plans to give more power to the regions in a bid to improve the services to a record number of patients on waiting lists.

Mr Watt, the department’s secretary-general, did not provide an answer when asked by Fine Gael senator Martin Conway about who signed off on Dr Holohan’s new Trinity role.

Senator Conway said it could mean the department will be paying Dr Holohan’s salary for another 20 years.

In response, Mr Watt said Dr Holohan’s appointment will be of “indefinite duration”.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said while he believed the appointment of Dr Holohan will be of benefit, the term “secondment” did not equate to a term of “indefinite duration”.

It is understood the civil service’s secondment policy involves transfers which are temporary in nature – in general for six months up to a maximum of five years.

The Department of Public Expenditure said yesterday that as a general practice for secondments in the civil service, the salary of the official is paid by the “host department for the duration”.

It said it did not “sign off” on the secondment of Dr Holohan, adding that “it is a matter between the body and the parent organisation – in this case the Department of Health”.

A spokeswoman for Trinity College said “the processes that facilitated this appointment are neither unique nor unusual”.

She added: “It is a feature of academia – in Ireland and globally – that some professorships are paid for by external funding bodies, others are paid for by private enterprise or philanthropic donations.

“This appointment followed our regular procedures.

“The university is completely satisfied that the professorship will deliver timely and relevant teaching and research opportunities and that Dr Holohan is ideally placed to make a significant contribution.”

The latest controversy comes after another fraught day at the Oireachtas Health Committee.

The Government, Department of Health and the HSE were accused of diluting plans in the Sláintecare reform plan to give regions back power over how local health services are delivered.

Revelations that six new regional health authorities due to set up by 2024 will be organised on an administrative level, rather than on a strong legal footing, were met with dismay by members of the committee.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall and Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said this would leave the new authorities toothless with “more of the same”.